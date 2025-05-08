Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo Went Full Igbo Royalty in “God Design” Visuals | See Photos

These photos of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux could easily pass for a second traditional wedding ceremony, one might think the couple tied the knot again just weeks after their lavish celebration in Lagos, where they had both their traditional and white wedding.

But no, they haven’t said “I do” twice.

The photos are actually taken from the newly released music video for “God Design,” a track by Juma Jux featuring Nigerian rapper Phyno.

The video is a rich showcase of African culture, and Juma Jux and his wife, Priscilla, embraced that spirit fully—dressed in head-to-toe Igbo style. Juma Jux wears a deep red velvet outfit with gold patterned detailing. His red cap is crowned with a long, cream feather, and his neck is layered with coral beads. On his wrist is a single beaded bracelet, and in his hand, he carries a circular fan bearing a lion’s face and the words “AFRICAN BOY.”

Priscilla complements his look in a silver gown with a structured, floral-appliqued bodice. Her gele is large and sculptural, sitting proudly atop her head, and she completes her look with a silver-and-gold necklace, matching bangles on both wrists, and a ring. The gown’s skirt falls in soft, draped layers that move beautifully.

It’s a look that wouldn’t feel out of place at a traditional wedding.

See the full look in the photos below.