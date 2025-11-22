Priscilla Ojo, Omoni Oboli & More Attend BOZ’s Ultra-Exclusive ‘Love & Boz Circle – Privé’ Experience

BOZ Diamond hosted an intimate and quietly luxurious evening for its most cherished clients at the Love & Boz Circle – Privé – a private gathering that celebrated loyalty, artistry, and the timeless stories behind every BOZ creation.

The exclusive event, led by BOZ founder Sherifat Mohammed, welcomed a curated guest list including award-winning actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli, style sensation Priscilla Ojo, and entrepreneur Akin Faminu, among other distinguished patrons.

Unlike the typical high-glam jewelry showcases, the Love & Boz Circle – Privé unfolded with understated elegance. It was designed as a heartfelt gesture to the clients who have become an integral part of the BOZ journey.

Sherifat set the tone for the night with a philosophy that has shaped her brand: every diamond carries a narrative, every design has a soul, and every client holds a piece of

BOZ’s evolving legacy.

“You’re not just customers, you’re part of this journey,” she shared, a message that echoed

through the intimate space.



Guests were given a rare behind-the-veil experience, stepping into the creative heartbeat of the brand. The evening blended soft luxury with genuine connection – champagne flowed, conversations felt effortless, and the brilliance of BOZ’s pieces illuminated the room with quiet sophistication.

A trailblazer in the jewelry industry, Sherifat Mohammed has carved an inspiring path for BOZ: a Nigerian luxury brand redefining elegance on its own terms – intentional, personal, and deeply emotional. The Love & Boz Circle – Privé embodied that ethos, placing relationships above transactions and storytelling above spectacle.

As the night wrapped, guests left with more than memories of a beautiful evening. They

departed with a sense of belonging – knowing they were seen, appreciated, and woven into

the legacy of a brand built on love, trust, and artistry.

