Connect with us

Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Priscilla Ojo in a Dreamy Gown & Juma Jux in Sharp Tux: Their White Wedding Looks Are Everything

Beauty Scoop Style Weddings

This Dress! Talk About Priscilla Ojo's Bridal Perfection

Scoop Style Weddings

The Ladies Came in Blush, Beige & Big Fascinators for Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s White Wedding

Inspired Living Scoop

Cheers to Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim! Celebrating a Life of Grace and Purpose

Music Scoop Style

The Stills from Ayra Starr’s 'All the Love' New Video Are a Whole Mood

Scoop Sweet Spot

"You Deserve the World”: Simi’s Birthday Look Came With a Whole Love Story from Adekunle Gold

Scoop Style

Aso Ebi Perfection: Veekee James, Osas Ighodaro & More Ladies in Green Showed Out

Culture Scoop Sweet Spot

This Video of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux Saying 'I Love You' in Swahili & Yoruba is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Juma Jux Just Made the Sweetest Wedding Song 'God Design' for Priscilla Ojo

Music Scoop

Davido’s '5IVE' Will Have You Dancing, Singing & Living for Afrobeats | Listen

Scoop

Priscilla Ojo in a Dreamy Gown & Juma Jux in Sharp Tux: Their White Wedding Looks Are Everything

From a rich cultural ceremony to a soft, elegant white wedding, Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux showed two sides of their style. The bride’s lace gown and the groom’s classic tuxedo made for a graceful and stylish pairing.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

If Thursday’s traditional wedding was anything to go by, it was clear Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux had a lot more planned for the next chapter of their celebration.

For their white wedding, the couple kept it classic and they looked amazing doing it. As expected, they both chose white for the big day, with Priscilla in a beautifully detailed long-sleeved gown. The dress featured sequins, lace and embellishments, with a high neckline, sheer yoke and a soft mermaid silhouette. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo, paired with simple stud earrings.

Juma went for a sharp tuxedo look, a white jacket with black lapels and buttons, worn over a black vest and crisp white shirt, finished with a black bow tie. His trousers were black with a thin white stripe, and he completed the outfit with polished black shoes.

We’re loving everything about their white wedding style and can’t wait to share more.

See the photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php