Priscilla Ojo in a Dreamy Gown & Juma Jux in Sharp Tux: Their White Wedding Looks Are Everything

If Thursday’s traditional wedding was anything to go by, it was clear Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux had a lot more planned for the next chapter of their celebration.

For their white wedding, the couple kept it classic and they looked amazing doing it. As expected, they both chose white for the big day, with Priscilla in a beautifully detailed long-sleeved gown. The dress featured sequins, lace and embellishments, with a high neckline, sheer yoke and a soft mermaid silhouette. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo, paired with simple stud earrings.

Juma went for a sharp tuxedo look, a white jacket with black lapels and buttons, worn over a black vest and crisp white shirt, finished with a black bow tie. His trousers were black with a thin white stripe, and he completed the outfit with polished black shoes.

We’re loving everything about their white wedding style and can’t wait to share more.

See the photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)