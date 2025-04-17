Velvet and Lace Royalty! Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Second Look Said “Crown Us”

If you thought Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s first look for their traditional wedding was a showstopper, wait till you see their second look. The celebration is still in full swing, and the couple has returned in a whole new wave of wow.

For their second outfit, Priscilla and Juma are giving us rich shades of red and green – and it’s nothing short of stunning.

Priscilla is dressed in a silver lace gown that sparkles from head to toe. The bodice features a deep V neckline and is covered in shimmering crystals, beads, and sequins arranged in patterns that catch hints of red, green, blue, pink, and white. The long sleeves and shoulders are just as decked out, with textured appliqués adding more drama. Her skirt continues the shimmer story with a scale-like pattern and more embellishments that tie it all together. She finishes the look with a maroon gele, a matching clutch, a maroon ipele draped over one hand, and layers of jewellery picking up the same deep tones.

Juma Jux steps up in a maroon velvet agbada that mirrors Priscilla’s sparkle. His robe is embroidered with pops of pink, green, and maroon in both the front and back – a perfect match to her dress. He completes the look with a matching cap, long white beaded necklaces, and a carved black staff that ties the whole regal vibe together.

So… are you wowed yet?

Scroll down to see their full second look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)