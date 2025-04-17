Mercy Aigbe Served Double Style Drama in Pink & Green at Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding

Connect with us

Green lace, pink gele, statement jewellery and two unforgettable looks—Mercy Aigbe’s asoebi fashion at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s wedding was pure style.
You can never go wrong with a classic bùbá and ìró. And when it’s styled with a well-tied gele and a carefully placed ipele, it’s a look that always stands strong, timeless, bold, and rich with culture.

For her second look at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding celebration, Mercy Aigbe stepped out in a pink lace bùbá and ìró. She kept it monochrome with a pink gele and a matching ipele. The lace was fully adorned with floral embroidery in silver, pink and gold accents. She paired the look with a multicoloured clutch purse that featured dominant shades of pink, and her jewellery brought extra flair — a bold necklace with pink and white stones and matching earrings.

Her first look was the olive green lace aso ebi worn by many of the ladies, styled as a flowing gown. The bodice had a gradient effect, starting with a shimmering lime green at the top and fading into a soft beige at the waist. It was structured in a corset-like shape, complemented by sheer olive green sleeves that flared at the wrists. The skirt was draped with soft gathers in front, adding volume and movement.

To complete the green look, she added a pop of colour with a bright orange clutch. Her jewellery included drop earrings and stacked bracelets, and her makeup brought it all together with defined eyes and a warm-toned lip.

