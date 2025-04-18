Pink Lace, Striped Geles & No Misses: Priscilla Ojo’s Bridesmaids Did That!

What’s a wedding without your girls showing up and showing out? For Priscilla Ojo’s big day, her bridesmaids came ready. They turned up in style, with love, laughter, and the kind of presence that made the day even more special.

Before the wedding, they pulled off a sweet surprise: a Tanzanian-themed bridal shower to honour Priscilla and Juma Jux’s heritage. From the prints they wore to the energy they brought, the girls celebrated their friend with intention.

And on the wedding day, they made sure to match that energy with their looks. Dressed in matching pink laces and striped pink-and-white asooke geles, they brought a strong, unified presence that lit up the celebration.

The lace was fully embellished with sequins, crystals, and beaded details in shades of pink, silver, and even soft greens that tied into the overall colour palette of the day. Some went full glam with fitted corset gowns, others chose structured bodices, flared skirts or soft drapes — but every look added something unique to the bridal party’s overall style.

Priscilla’s girls, including Michelle, Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, stepped out looking gorgeous. They brought the glamour, real love and support, the kind of energy every bride dreams of on her big day.

Scroll down to see how they showed up for Priscilla in unforgettable style.

Michelle

Temi

Stephanie

Diana

Simisolah

Dammy

Hafsat

Sikss

zayneekarmani

Evannie