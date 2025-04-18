Connect with us

Beauty Scoop Style Weddings

Pink Lace, Striped Geles & No Misses: Priscilla Ojo’s Bridesmaids Did That!

Beauty Events Promotions

L’Oréal Professionnel Paris reintroduces the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil with an Exclusive Industry Event in Nigeria

Beauty Scoop Sweet Spot

Tyla for Pandora Is All the Pretty You Need Today | See Photos

Beauty Events News

Urban Skin Rx Arrives in Nigeria: A New Era of Inclusive Skincare Begins

Beauty Scoop Style

Marsai Martin Brings the Glam & Everything in a Sequined Burgundy Dress | See Photos

Beauty Style

Hot Babes, Let’s Talk Retro Glam for HERtitude 2025!

Beauty Music Style

Tems’ Face Card and Star Power Lit Up Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party

Beauty Scoop Style

Chlöe & Halle Bailey Pulled Up to the 56th NAACP Image Awards Like Fashion Royalty | See Photos

Beauty

These Tips Will Help You Find Your Good Side & Look Picture-Perfect

Beauty

Beauty Products Are Getting More Expensive, Are You Willing to Pay the Price?

Beauty

Pink Lace, Striped Geles & No Misses: Priscilla Ojo’s Bridesmaids Did That!

Matching but never identical, Priscilla Ojo’s bridesmaids came through in pink lace that sparkled with personality.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

What’s a wedding without your girls showing up and showing out? For Priscilla Ojo’s big day, her bridesmaids came ready. They turned up in style, with love, laughter, and the kind of presence that made the day even more special.

Before the wedding, they pulled off a sweet surprise: a Tanzanian-themed bridal shower to honour Priscilla and Juma Jux’s heritage. From the prints they wore to the energy they brought, the girls celebrated their friend with intention.

And on the wedding day, they made sure to match that energy with their looks. Dressed in matching pink laces and striped pink-and-white asooke geles, they brought a strong, unified presence that lit up the celebration.

The lace was fully embellished with sequins, crystals, and beaded details in shades of pink, silver, and even soft greens that tied into the overall colour palette of the day. Some went full glam with fitted corset gowns, others chose structured bodices, flared skirts or soft drapes — but every look added something unique to the bridal party’s overall style.

Priscilla’s girls, including Michelle, Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, stepped out looking gorgeous. They brought the glamour, real love and support, the kind of energy every bride dreams of on her big day.

Scroll down to see how they showed up for Priscilla in unforgettable style.

Michelle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle (@michelleio__)

Temi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE TEMINIKAN (@teminikan__)


Stephanie


Diana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

Simisolah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fatima (@simisolah_is_d_sauce)


Dammy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @dammy_lola


Hafsat

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hafy (@hafsat___)

Sikss

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SIKSS (@sikss.o)

zayneekarmani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KING KARMANI (@zayneekarmani)


Evannie

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php