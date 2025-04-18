Tunde Onakoya’s 70-Hour Chess Marathon: 17 Hours In & Going Strong | Watch Live & Support

In less than 53 hours, Nigeria’s chess hero, Tunde Onakoya, will be wrapping up his ambitious 70-hour chess marathon in an effort to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous chess game. In doing this, Tunde is not only aiming to set a new record but also to inspire people worldwide and raise $1 million to build the largest free school for homeless children in Nigeria.

“Doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education,” Tunde shared on social media.

This isn’t Tunde’s first Guinness World Record attempt. Just last year in April, he set a 60-hour record for the same category. Now, in a fitting coincidence, he’s making his second attempt in April, aiming for 70 hours. And this time, he’s not doing it alone.

Joining him at Times Square in New York are fellow chess champion Shawn Martinez and five young talents from the Chess in Slums initiative — children who recently competed in a US chess tournament and emerged victorious.

The marathon began yesterday and already, two of the Chess in Slums stars, Ferdinand and Jamiu, have played for over five hours straight. Meanwhile, Tunde himself has clocked over 17 hours, according to his latest update.

To make this historic moment a success, Tunde is calling on volunteers and supporters. “Calling all gamechangers in NYC who would like to join us as volunteers for the GWR attempt. If you’re passionate about making an impact and have experience in any of these roles, we’d love to have you on board,” he says, with a sign-up link to get involved.

As the marathon continues, people from all corners of the world are tuning in, rallying behind Tunde’s vision to make real change through a game that has transformed lives.

How to Support:

In New York City? Head to Times Square to show your support. You can even take snacks or food to keep the players energised.

Watch the Livestream – Witness history as it unfolds.

Spread the Word & Join the Conversation – Use hashtags #70HoursChessMarathon and #ChessMarathonForChange to amplify the mission.

Donate – Every contribution helps bring Tunde’s dream of a free school closer to reality.

Host a Viewing Party – Invite your friends to watch, support and be part of the story.

Catch up on Tunde’s journey so far from the Times Square: