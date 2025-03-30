Chess in Slums Kids Win Multiple Awards at Chess Tournament in the U.S

The champions of Chess in Slums, the non-governmental organisation founded by chess master Tunde Onakoya to help children from underprivileged backgrounds discover and develop a love for chess, have just achieved remarkable success at the 12th Annual Chess & Community Conference held yesterday in the United States.

One of the young players, Ferdinand, won the Young Genius Award for his outstanding performance, presented by American actor and ‘The Walking Dead’ star Khary Payton. Jamiu emerged as the best player of the chess tournament, earning a gold medal and a $500 scholarship for his inspiring essay and speech on global citizenship. Meanwhile, Ivie won a silver medal and $100 in the middle school championship. Even more impressive, the entire team finished the tournament without losing a single game.

The 12th Annual Chess & Community Conference carried the theme “Future Forward: Game Changers,” merging strategic thinking with technology to empower young leaders. The event featured chess tournaments with prizes of up to $1,000, VR innovations, robotics competitions, and the Kids vs Police Chess Challenge, demonstrating how chess can be a catalyst for change.

These young champions are currently in the United States for the Chess and Community Ubuntu Cultural Exchange, where they will compete in Athens, Georgia, New York City, and Harvard University.

Tunde Onakoya, before the kids’ departure, shared an emotional reflection on their journeys:

Typing these words fill my eyes with tears all over again because I know their stories. Ferdinand- Differently abled child, living with cerebral palsy, used to be bullied by other children in his community , born to poor fisherman in the Largest floating slum in the world. But when he plays chess, the world standstill. Mary- her family was almost killed by Boko Haram terrorists. Forgotten in an IDP camp in Northern Nigeria where dreams go to die. But hers didn’t. Mabel-radiant and full of promise. Met her 7 years ago in the slums of Ikorodu with a sparkle in her eyes but no opportunity to go to school. Today a fierce chess queen with dreams to be a doctor. Jamiu—Abandoned by father as a child, watched his mum die in my hands, Homeless. Yet undefeated and already one of the best chess players in the country for his age category. They have braved all odds to be here today to represent children like them who have been told they were invincible.

