Would You Let Kiekie’s Tailor Oran Make Your AMVCA Dress? She’d Rather Breakdance

Kiekie had a chance to redeem Tailor Oran… she chose to dance instead.
3 mins ago

Photo Credit: Kiekie/Instagram

Would you let Kiekie, aka Tailor Oran, make you a dress, one you’d have to risk wearing to the upcoming AMVCA, or would you rather watch her channel her inner Michael Jackson (with a sprinkle of Beyoncé) and breakdance instead?

Well, based on everything we’ve seen and heard about Tailor Oran, we’d strongly recommend the dance option.

We had Kiekie On The Spot with BellaNaija, and in a bid to redeem her not-so-great reputation as Tailor Oran, we gave her two choices: sew a stunning gown or show off her best breakdance moves.

Let’s just say, it’s safe to assume Tailor Oran isn’t improving anytime soon, because Kiekie danced her heart out. So, if you were considering booking her services, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Watch her dance below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

