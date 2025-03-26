Everything You Need to Know About #AMVCA2025: Nominees, Categories, Voting & More

The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is here, and the nominations have set the stage for another big night in African film and television. With 27 categories in total, the awards recognise some of the best productions from the past year.

This time, 18 categories will be decided by a panel of judges led by filmmaker Femi Odugbemi, while 9 categories are open to the audience to vote for their favourites. There are also two special recognition awards, the Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards, given to individuals who have made a strong impact in the industry.

Submissions were open to productions that aired or were released between 1 December 2023 and 31 December 2024. Speaking on this year’s nominees, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, said, “Seeing this year’s nominees is truly inspiring. Each entry captures a unique aspect of Africa’s vibrant storytellers. I believe these selections reflect both the depth and innovation that are shaping our industry, and they point to an exciting future for African content. This year’s AMVCA not only celebrates excellence in storytelling but also sets the stage for the next wave of creative voices across the continent.”

The categories decided by the judges include Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, Best Director, Best Movie, Best Cinematography, Best Writing (Movie and TV Series), Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Score Music, Best Art Director, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup, Best Documentary, Best Series Scripted, and Best Series Unscripted.

Meanwhile, the audience will vote for winners in nine categories: Best Digital Content Creator, Best Short Films, Best Indigenous Language West Africa, Best Indigenous Language East Africa, Best Indigenous Language South Africa, Best Indigenous M Net Original, Best Unscripted M Net Original, Best Scripted M Net Original, and Best MultiChoice Talent Factory production.

Voting is now open and will run until 4 May 2025 on the Africa Magic website. The main event will take place on 10 May 2025 and will be broadcast live across all Africa Magic Channels on DStv and GOtv.