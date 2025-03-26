From ‘Orange Is the New Black’ to ‘The Residence’: 5 Uzo Aduba’s Films You Can’t Miss

Don’t you just love watching Uzo Aduba on your screen? Her energy is magnetic, and she delivers every emotion with a depth that makes you feel it right alongside her. If you were glued to ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ a show that kept us all hooked throughout its run and earned her multiple major awards, then you’ll definitely want to check out her latest project, The Residence.

Here are five films and series featuring Uzo Aduba that you should add to your watchlist, maybe even save for the weekend.

The Residence

There’s been a murder at the White House, and eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp is on the case in Netflix’s eight-episode series, ‘The Residence.’

Cordelia arrives at the White House to determine whether Chief Usher A.B. Wynter (played by the brilliant Giancarlo Esposito, stepping in for the late Andre Braugher) took his own life or was murdered during a state dinner. As the investigation unfolds, secrets unravel, exposing the intricate world of those who keep the White House running, from its head chef to its janitors.

And yes, the sharp and determined Cordelia Cupp is played by none other than Uzo Aduba.

Painkiller

In the limited series ‘Painkiller,’ Aduba takes on the role of federal investigator Edie Flowers, whose work on the opioid crisis takes on a deeply personal meaning.

While preparing for the role, Aduba mentioned the project to her family, only to discover that a distant family friend had lost a child to opioid addiction, an event that had never been openly discussed. “It was never really disclosed what had happened,” she shared on Skip Intro, Netflix’s podcast. “I remember being so shocked because it seemed so out of the realm of who they are. There was no face to it that I knew of until that moment, and suddenly it was a whole different other story in my head.”

Candy Bar

‘Candy Jar’ is a heartwarming 2018 romantic comedy about two duelling high school debate champions vying for their dream college spots. Uzo Aduba plays Julia Russell, a successful state senator and the mother of one of the students, bringing both warmth and authority to the role.

Beats

In ‘Beats,’ Aduba does a 180 from her unhinged-but-upbeat Crazy Eyes routine: She plays the no-nonsense, fiercely protective mother of August Monroe, a teenage musical prodigy struggling with trauma. Her performance adds weight to this gripping drama about grief, healing, and the power of music.

Tallulah

In the 2016 comedy-drama ‘Tallulah,’ Aduba plays Detective Kinnie, a no-nonsense officer investigating an unusual case, one where a young woman (Elliot Page) takes a baby from an irresponsible mother and pretends the child is her own. The film, directed by Sian Heder (CODA), delivers emotional depth, and Aduba’s performance adds to its complexity.

And, of course… Orange Is the New Black

If you still haven’t watched ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ what more can we say? Get comfortable, grab a massive bowl of popcorn, and start binging. You won’t regret it.