All the Stunning Looks We Can’t Stop Talking About from the 2025 Emmys Red Carpet

The Emmys red carpet this year was anything but predictable. Instead of the usual parade of gowns and tuxedos, stars showed up in looks that felt daring, expressive, and full of character. It was a night where fashion wasn’t just about following trends but about reshaping them on the spot.

Sequins caught the light, cobalt gowns flowed with ease, and tailored jackets became conversation starters. The styling leaned into contrasts: strong structures paired with softer lines, metallics against matte finishes, jewel tones stepping away from the standard black-and-white. The result was a carpet alive with personality and intention.

Colman Domingo reminded everyone why he’s one of Hollywood’s most stylish men. He skipped the traditional tuxedo in favour of a powder blue embellished jacket worn over a polka-dot shirt with a scarf finish, grounded with rich brown trousers. The look balanced flair with sophistication and showed just how far menswear can go when done with confidence.

Quinta Brunson went sleek and modern in a black gown with a sculptural neckline and a sharp diamond cut-out. Her look was clean, precise and striking—proof that simplicity, when done right, carries just as much weight as the boldest gown.

Together, these arrivals gave the red carpet a renewed sense of purpose, reminding us why the Emmys remain one of fashion’s biggest stages.

Here’s a closer look at some of the red carpet fashion we’re loving from the 77th Emmy Awards.

Uzo Aduba

Tyler James Williams

Quinta Brunson

Brian Tyree Henry

Gayle king

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Colman Domingo