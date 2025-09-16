Toyin Abraham Proves Polka Dots Will Never Go Out of Style

Connect with us

Toyin Abraham is serving fresh fashion inspo with a chic polka dot maxi dress styled with pearls and bold accessories.
Published

2 hours ago

Polka dots anyone?

Toyin Abraham just reminded us why the print never really goes away. She wore a white off-the-shoulder maxi covered in navy dots—some big, some small—cinched at the waist and falling into a sweeping A-line skirt. The tie straps at her shoulders gave it that sweet-but-stylish edge.

And then came the accessories. Red coral earrings that jumped out against the monochrome palette, plus a multi-strand pearl choker that said “old-school elegance, but make it Nollywood.” Her sleek, straight hair in a reddish-brown tone, plus glossy lips and defined eyes, tied everything together.

Polka dots? Still a win.

