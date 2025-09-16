Caring Africa Selected for Morgan Stanley Innovation Lab for Building Care Infrastructure Across Africa

Caring Africa, a care-tech organisation founded by Blessing Adesiyan, has been selected for the 2025 Morgan Stanley Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures Collaborative. The programme, which spotlights breakthrough ventures shaping more inclusive and sustainable futures, puts the organisation on a global stage as it works to reimagine the infrastructure of care in Africa.

As the only Africa-based care-tech initiative chosen this year, Caring Africa stands out for its digital platform, Caring Blocks. The platform is designed to formalise a sector that remains largely informal, including childcare, eldercare, domestic support, and family services. By digitising how families access care, and how caregivers are onboarded, verified, trained and paid, Caring Blocks offers a blueprint for a new kind of infrastructure in one of the continent’s most overlooked economies

“At its core, Caring Blocks is a care infrastructure-as-a-service platform,” said Adesiyan, the chief executive officer of Caring Africa. “We’re not just aggregating care providers; we’re building the rails through identity verification, smart matching, contracts, compliance, and payments that enable safety, transparency, and dignity in an industry long plagued by chaos.”

Behind the platform sits a growing backend of tools: a proprietary CarePayroll system, training modules, identity and fitness-to-care checks, and an expanding API ecosystem that connects with employers, governments and institutions. The aim is to digitise a labour-intensive industry while creating pathways for thousands of informal workers, most of them women, across the continent.

The urgency of this work is clear. Nigeria is projected to become the world’s third most populous country by 2040, with demand for affordable, professional and trusted care services climbing rapidly. Yet the systems to deliver that care remain fragmented. By building digital infrastructure from the ground up, Caring Africa is aligning care with broader priorities around digital inclusion, economic growth, and gender equity.

“Our selection by Morgan Stanley signals that care is no longer seen as a domestic issue, it’s a critical frontier for innovation,” Adesiyan said. “The opportunity to scale our technology and integrate with employers, governments, and fintech platforms will accelerate our impact.”

Through the Collaborative, Caring Africa will receive capital, technical expertise, and access to Morgan Stanley’s global network. The programme also provides mentorship, investor connections, and strategic support to help ventures scale. For Caring Africa, it’s a chance to push care from the margins to the centre of conversations about work, infrastructure and the future of communities.