Can Women Have It All? Blessing Adesiyan of Mother Honestly Says Yes | #HerMoneyHerPower

Standing on #HerMoneyHerPower business, Blessing Adesiyan recently sat down with News Central to discuss the delicate balance between being a successful woman in the corporate world and managing a fulfilling personal life.

Let’s face it, there’s a long-standing myth out there that women who climb the corporate ladder often sacrifice their personal lives. But Blessing is here to tell you that it’s not true.

While women are undoubtedly exceptional multitaskers, balancing successful careers, managing households, raising children, and still making an impact in their communities, Blessing insists it’s not about asking “can women have it all?” but rather how the society can ensure that women live their best lives without compromise.

As CEO of Mother Honestly Group Inc., Blessing knows a thing or two about this. Her company aims to bridge the gap between women, workplaces, and economies. She also debunked the myth that men can’t step into household care activities, stressing that true progress comes when everyone, regardless of gender, takes shared responsibility for family and home life.

The conversation also touched on the societal expectations placed on women and the importance of supportive partnerships. Blessing emphasised the need for women to have agency and control over their money, time, and decisions, saying it’s about stepping into their power and making choices that benefit both their personal and professional lives.

“It’s time to step into our economic power,” she urged. “We’re doing this for our daughters and young girls around the world.”

Watch the full conversation below: