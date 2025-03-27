Herconomy Summit 2025: Discover the Wealth-Building Secrets Unlocked!

Women across Nigeria and beyond are gearing up for one of the most impactful financial empowerment events of the year – the Herconomy Wealth Building Summit 2025. Set for its sixth edition on the 28th of March 2025, the conference is dedicated to breaking systemic financial barriers and equipping women with the knowledge, tools, and opportunities to build sustainable wealth.

The conference is designed as a hybrid event, the summit will be accessible both virtually and in person, with venue details shared exclusively with registered participants. Bringing together over 1,000 professionals, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, and decision-makers, this year’s edition promises thought-provoking discussions on strategic wealth creation, investment opportunities, and financial empowerment.

Attendees will gain valuable insights from an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, including Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment; Abisoye Coker-Odusote, Director General and CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC); Charles Odii, Director General of Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN); and award-winning filmmaker and entrepreneur, Funke Akindele. These distinguished speakers will share their expertise on economic growth, financial inclusion, and wealth-building strategies tailored to empower women and underserved communities.

‘The ‘Building Wealth in the Creative Economy’ panel will feature leading voices in the industry including, Banke Kuku, CEO and Founder of Banke Kuku Textiles, Zina Anumudu, Founder of TSC Agency, and Moriam Ajaga, Special Adviser to the President on Arts and Culture, Kike Ojewale, Partner at Dentos ACAS – Law (Head Media, Sports, and Entertainment will share their expert perspectives.

The conference will also spotlight strategies for multigenerational wealth-building in the session. “Multigenerational Wealth: Building & Sustaining Business Empires”, moderated by Yewande Thorpe and featuring Oladunni Oyinaka, Executive Director, Celebrations, Cosmas Maduka Jr, Executive Director, Coscharis Group, Obinna Anyaegbu, Executive Director, Asset Iroghama Ogbeifun, MD/CEO Starz Investment Company.

In addition, the “The Money Spinners: From Zero to Millions” session will showcase the inspiring journeys of Nkiru Ayemere, CEO of Zephans and Co, Seun Alley, CEO and Co-Founder of Fez Delivery Co, Dr Bea, Founder Brich Aesthetics Clinics, Olumide Soyombo, Co-Founder Bluechip Technologies and Voltron Capital, Funke Bucknor, Founder Zapphaire Events, who will share their experiences in building successful businesses from the ground up, Bisola Amuda will drive this session.

The Herconomy Wealth Building Summit will have a variety of engaging activities designed to inspire, educate, and empower attendees.

One of the key Highlights is the Herconomy Savings challenge, an exciting initiative aimed at encouraging smart financial habits while rewarding participants with incredible prices, such as Potential stocks, Gold prices, 100,000 credited into the Herconomy app for 10 lucky winners, an all-expense paid trip to an international destination, Premium Samsung gadgets, etc.

The event will also feature a debate session “Cultural Expectations & Financial Implications: Is Home Cooking a More Valuable Investment than Outsourcing Meals In Today’s Society?”, exploring household decision-making’s financial nuances.

The discussion will feature insights from Ify Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen, Blessing Adesiyan – Founder and CEO of the Care Gap, Executive Director of Caring Africa, Ayodeji Anibaba – GMD, Sweet Sensation, and Taiwo Ketiku, Foodie in Lagos, offering diverse perspectives on modern financial habits.

As part of the event, Herconomy will announce the winner of the Herconomy Enterprise Challenge, an annual grant competition, Supporting innovative women-led businesses.

The winners will be awarded grants to scale and expand their ventures, reinforcing Herconmy’s commitment to women’s financial empowerment.

This year’s competition will be judged by a distinguished panel of industry leaders who will evaluate innovative business ideas and select winners who will receive grants to expand their ventures, further driving economic opportunities for women.

Registration for the Herconomy Conference 2025: Wealth Building Summit is now open. Interested participants can visit @Herconomy on Instagram for registration details. It is free for everyone to attend.

Click here to secure your slot. For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or further information, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]

