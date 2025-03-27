Art, Inclusion and Advocacy: Celebrating the Transformative Creativity of Special Needs Children

On March 15th and 16th, the FOS ABA Centre & Creative Hub in Lagos became a vibrant hub of creativity and advocacy as it hosted the Art from the Heart exhibition and pop-up, organised by Simone’s Oasis Foundation.

This inspiring event showcased the transformative power of art for children with special needs, aiming to raise funds to support and empower children with Down syndrome, Autism, and other neurodevelopmental disabilities.

A Multisensory Artistic Experience

Sponsored by Sovereign Trust Insurance, Flutterwave, Aqua Wok, Le Connaisseur, Returnees Nigeria, Wow Connect and in collaboration with Crown and Calm, Talktu, and Carben, the exhibition featured a silent auction of artworks by Simone Ekezie, a nine-year-old artist with Down syndrome. Her captivating collections included:

– The Light Series: Exploring hope and perception through luminous mixed-media pieces.

– Eko Moto: Dynamic Lagos-inspired artworks celebrating the city’s iconic bridges and danfos.

– Colour Play: Vibrant explorations of emotion through bold chromatic experiments.

– Wildlife: Nature-themed works connecting viewers to the animal kingdom.

– Music: Sound-inspired art bridging visual and auditory expression.

– Face: A series celebrating diverse beauty, including a striking piece of gospel artist Ada Ehi, Simone’s favourite musician,.

Community Mural: A Testament to Inclusion

A highlight of the event was the collaborative community mural led by artist Gabby Okonkwo, also known as Southpaw Assassin.

This large-scale artwork brought together children, families, and attendees to create a visual representation of neurodiversity and inclusion. The mural stands as a lasting symbol of collective creativity and advocacy.

Interactive Art Stations

Beyond the exhibition, the event offered interactive stations that engaged attendees of all ages:

– Community Mural Painting: A collaborative effort highlighting autism and neurodiversity.

– Slime-Making Workshop: Providing a tactile sensory experience for younger participants.

– Face Painting Booth: Transforming attendees into living artworks, with both children and adults participating enthusiastically.

Celebrity Support and Advocacy

The event was graced by prominent advocates, including media personalities Uti Nwachukwu and Mariam Dauda Longe, co-host of TVC’s Your View. In attendance was also Femi Oguntamu, CEO of Penzaarville Africa, who has been instrumental in fostering creativity including well-known content creators and influencers Broda Shaggi, Layi Wasabi and empowering emerging talent across the region.

In an interview with TVC News, Tonye Faloughi-Ekezie, founder of Simone’s Oasis, emphasised the event’s mission:

There isn’t this huge barrier to helping your kids or kids with special needs. Art is a great way to access their learning, give them empowerment, independence, social skills, and speech skills — all through art.

Generous Contributions

The exhibition also benefited from the generosity of artist Sadiq Ajibola Williams, who donated two of his pieces to Simone’s Oasis Foundation. Williams’ contributions underscore his commitment to fostering cultural dialogue and supporting initiatives that empower children with special needs.

Simone’s Oasis: Championing Inclusion Through Creativity

At its core, Simone’s Oasis Foundation utilises storytelling and art to advocate for children with disabilities. Their groundbreaking Ugo and Sim Sim book series is the first globally to feature a Black main character with Down syndrome.

Additionally, their YouTube channel includes the popular Ugo and Sim Sim: Nigeria 36 States Song, used in schools, and the award-nominated podcast “Represented: Storybooks and More” for African Kids as well as the Special Mums Africa podcast: Real Talk on Special Needs Parenting.

The foundation’s initiatives provide:

– Early intervention kits: Supplies designed to aid in the creative and developmental growth of children with special needs.

– Financial aid: Assistance for therapy and education to support families.

– Parent training programmes: Empowering caregivers with essential skills and knowledge.

– Annual outreach projects: Serving hundreds of families and fostering a supportive community.

Meet Simone Ekezie: The Artist Behind the Movement

Simone Ekezie is not only the lead artist but also a symbol of empowerment. As a co-founder of Simone’s Oasis, a member artist at The Children’s Art Gallery Lagos, and an ambassador for the FOS ABA Centre, she is redefining perceptions of disability. Through her art, Simone demonstrates that disability is not a limitation but a unique perspective that enriches the creative world.

A Growing Movement

The success of the Art from the Heart exhibition highlights the growing movement towards inclusion and empowerment through art. Simone’s Oasis Foundation continues to champion this cause, with plans for future projects and exhibitions that will further their mission of advocacy and support for children with special needs.

You can get involved in supporting the transformative work of Simone’s Oasis Foundation by donating through their website. Stay connected to @simonesoasis on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for updates on upcoming projects and events.

Art has the power to change lives. Be part of the movement.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme