Kelani Fatai Oladimeji Is the Nigerian Artist Behind the Cover of Tina Knowles’ Memoir “Matriarch”

“Matriarch,” the memoir by Tina Knowles, is an ode to motherhood, resilience, identity and Black pride — and its striking cover is the work of Nigerian artist Kelani Fatai Oladimeji.

Born in Ogun State and raised in Mushin, a lively commercial hub in Lagos, Kelani discovered his love for drawing at the age of six. Over the years, he has steadily built a name for himself in Nigeria’s art scene, recognised for his richly textured and emotionally layered portraits. A graduate with a Higher National Diploma in Painting, his work has drawn attention both locally and internationally, and now, it graces the cover of one of the year’s most anticipated books.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Oprah’s Book Club on Instagram, Tina Knowles spoke about the moment she came across Kelani’s work. When Oprah Winfrey asked about the artist behind the cover, Tina replied, “His name is Kelani Fatai, and he’s from Lagos. I was introduced to him a couple of years ago through Instagram, and I tracked him down.” Her admiration for his artistry was immediate.

“The cover is so outstanding!” Oprah added. “It’s one of the most beautiful covers.”

For Kelani, the opportunity is deeply meaningful — a defining moment in his journey as an artist. Reflecting on the experience, he shared:

When we are young, we are often told to dream big and chase our dreams. We are encouraged to follow our passions and pursue our interests. But as we grow older, we sometimes find that our dreams remain unfulfilled. We become caught up in the everyday struggles of life and lose touch with our aspirations. However, when our dreams finally do fall in place, it can be an incredibly fulfilling experience. The journey to achieving our dreams is not always an easy one. We are faced with challenges and obstacles along the way that can often make us question our goals. But it is the determination and persistence to pursue our dreams that ultimately leads to success.

