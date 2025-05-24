In Today's 'Doing Life With...', Kelani Fatai On Designing The Cover of Tina Knowles's Matriach

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

This week, we’re doing life with Kelani Fatai, a Nigerian visual artist, gained international recognition for creating the cover artwork for Tina Knowles’s memoir, Matriarch, which was released on April 22, 2025. Tina Knowles, the mother of global superstar Beyoncé, discovered Fatai’s work through Instagram and commissioned him for the project. Enjoy the conversation.

Hey Kelani. How are you feeling right now?

I feel overwhelmed, even though it still feels like a dream. To God be the Glory.

Please tell us about your upbringing, education, career path, when you started art and design, and an aspect of your childhood that prepared you for who you are today

I went to a public school throughout my primary, secondary and higher education. Art and design started at my tender age of 6 or thereabouts. I loved drawing comics a lot, and there was a time in my secondary school when I made a drawing of a stage play ticket, and it looked exactly like the original tickets. When my teachers found out, they flogged me mercilessly. When I got home, and I explained to my dad, he followed me to school with all my other drawings to explain to them that I’m used to drawing and I do that for fun. It was since then that my dad discovered my skill and took it seriously.

Congratulations on designing the cover of Tina Knowles’s Matriarch. I know this means a lot to you. How is this making you feel at the moment?

It’s a dream come true. I’ve always had it in mind that I want the whole world to experience my work of art. I’m happy this is happening, and it’s a great feat for me. It’s a big deal that can put me in the limelight for many great opportunities ahead.

What elements did you use in the design?

The elements are the blue background with the flower, and the pecan fruits remind Ms Tina of her mom.

How would you describe your artistic style?

The kind of art I create is realism, and sometimes a mix of realism and impressionism. Life experiences inspire me a lot.

What does a day in your life look like? That is, what you’d do from morning till night

I pray for almost 3 hours every morning, then I take my bath, eat food, go to the studio to work and work till I decide to rest. Then pray again., I’m a Muslim. Nothing much, actually. Just work and pray.

What do you hope people feel or take away when they experience your work?

I want the work to communicate with them. To feel the experiences.

What would you consider the absolute success as an artist living in Nigeria?

The joy for me is to keep making works that our heart is satisfied with and put the best into the creation.

What’s next for you—are there any projects or dreams you’re currently working toward?

I’m working on my third solo exhibition coming up in a few months.

