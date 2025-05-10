In Today’s “Doing Life With...,” Marvelous Ogunsanya Talks About Creating Content Her Own Way

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

This week, we’re doing life with Marvelous Ogunsanya, whose content has a genuine level of authenticity. She talks to us about her journey, slowly building her content creation journey and her future goals. Enjoy the conversation.

Hey Marvelous. How are you feeling today?

I’m feeling excited, a little nervous (in a good way), and honestly grateful. Lately, life feels like I’m walking into rooms I once prayed to peek into. So yeah, I’m good.

That’s lovely. Tell me about your background (childhood, education, anything that shaped who you are)

I grew up in a home where creativity wasn’t always understood, but storytelling was everywhere. I grew up in an estate with so many people with different stories. I studied Pure Mathematics at the University of Ilorin, but honestly, life itself has been my biggest teacher. Growing up with limited resources made me resourceful. Having to entertain myself with just imagination and a phone trained to create worlds out of nothing. That’s probably where my storytelling muscles were built.

What inspired you to start creating content, even when it didn’t look flashy or viral?

I started because I couldn’t not start. My head was full of stories and “what if” scenarios. I didn’t have a ring light, a sharp camera, or a good background. But I had my outdated Android phone and my weird sense of humour. I just told myself, “Let them see you build from the ground up. Let the growth be part of the story.” But if you ask me on a deeper level, I just didn’t want to end this year with regret. I want to be able to say that one thing I did this year.

Your content feels authentic. Was that intentional? Do you see it evolving?

Yes and no. I didn’t sit down and say, “I’m going to be authentic today.” I just didn’t know how to fake anything, especially not with a front camera in my face. I speak like I think, and I film like I live. Over time, I’ve become more intentional about telling deeper stories, mixing humour with meaning. So yes, it’ll evolve, but it’ll always stay true.

Content creation is hard. Have you ever felt discouraged? What kept you going?

So many times. Especially when you pour your heart into a video and it gets 12 views and a “nice one” comment. But I always come back to why I started — to express, to inspire, to document my journey and to build something that’ll last for a very long time. And weirdly enough, the videos I stress less about… those are the ones that blow up. It’s like God is saying, “Just be yourself, I got you.”

Has there been a piece of content that surprised you by how deeply it resonated or went viral?

Yes! A video I almost didn’t post — the one about “Start With What You Have, they say.” I was so unmotivated that day. I just had to make a video because I was doing a 30 days of consistency challenge; I was literally talking to myself, calm-ranting into the void, and to my surprise, people connected with it like it was a TED Talk. That taught me something powerful: your truth will always find its people.

What are you currently learning or unlearning as a creator and a young woman in Nigeria?

As a creator and a young woman, I’m learning that rest is not laziness, and that my worth isn’t tied to how much content I produce. I’m also unlearning the idea that I have to “look a certain way” to be taken seriously. I’m showing up with what I have — flaws, facial expressions, and others — and it’s working.

As you are now, what is that thing that’d make you happy now now?

A nice phone with a good camera, brand deals, and small jollof rice wouldn’t hurt either. But truly? A space to keep creating, some peace of mind, and the chance to keep doing this consistently. That’s bliss for me.

What does a day in your life look like?

Wake up. Question reality. Scroll. Laugh at memes. Watch anime. Write. Then it’s scripting in my head while brushing teeth, filming, editing on my phone till the battery begs for mercy, then posting and refreshing to see if three people liked it. And somehow, in all that chaos, magic happens.

Outside of content creation, what do you do?

Right now, I’m a prospective corps member—so I’m somewhere between “graduate” and “NYSC hustle loading.” In the meantime, I’m pouring my energy into content creation, building my storytelling brand, and basically prepping for the future I dream about. It’s that in-between phase where everything feels possible.

Many thanks to Marvelous Ogunsanya for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

Do you love this content, have any feedback for us or want to be a BellaNaija Features contributor? We'd love to read from you.