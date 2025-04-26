Oluchi Mary Narrates Motherhood, Content Creation and Building Courage with One Arm in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN. Throughout the month of March, we are aiming for the series to be all-women.

Today, we’re doing life with Oluchi Mary, a content creator, entrepreneur and mother of three. After becoming a right arm amputee due to Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), she turned her story into a platform for inspiration. Known as Mummy Mix, she shares real-life content about motherhood, business, and resilience, while building a kids’ clothing brand and supporting small business owners. Enjoy the conversation!

Hello Mary. How are you feeling right now?

Hi BellaNaija. I’m doing very well, thank you.

Great! Please tell us about your background, childhood, education, and what part of your childhood shaped who you are today.

I come from a humble background, raised by my loving parents in Oshodi, Mafoluku, Lagos. A family of 6, I’m the only girl and second born. Life wasn’t always easy. My mum sold akara to take care of us, but now I’m a mom, a content creator, and someone who believes in turning everyday moments into something meaningful.

My childhood was filled with both challenges and joy. I grew up surrounded by love, even if we didn’t have much. I learned to be resourceful and creative with what was available to me. I also experienced deep personal challenges, including becoming an amputee, which shaped the way I view life, strength and purpose.

I went to Oshodi Junior/Senior Secondary School and pursued a degree at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism. I had to pause school for a while because my health became a priority. After some procedures, I went back to school, Lagos State Polytechnic, now Lagos University. I managed to push through as my health issues came stronger till I rounded up and became an amputee. I have always been eager to learn—whether in class, on the streets or through life experiences. Education for me hasn’t only been formal alone —it comes with pain, prayer and persistence.

Please tell us about your journey combining business, motherhood and content creation?

My journey has been anything but linear—more like a colourful mix of challenges, pivots, wins and lessons. That’s why I call myself Mummy Mix. I started with big dreams like anyone else—go to school, get a job and build a life. But along the way, I realised I wanted more freedom and creativity. I’ve done different jobs, but my heart always leaned towards business. I’ve explored various ventures. Currently, I’m building a kids’ clothing brand that I plan to import from China. I’m also very passionate about helping other business owners gain visibility online, especially those in Nigeria and the diaspora. That’s where my love for digital marketing and media kits comes in.

Motherhood has been one of the most defining parts of my journey. I’m a proud mom of three amazing boys. They keep me on my toes, give me purpose, and yes, feature in many of my videos and real-life content. Being a mum while chasing dreams isn’t easy, but it has made me stronger, more organised, and more intentional about everything I do. Content creation started as a way to express myself, then became therapy, and now it’s part of my career. I’m a below-elbow amputee on my right hand, and instead of hiding it, I use it as part of my story to inspire others. I create relatable, funny and inspiring videos about motherhood, business and life in general.

You’ve mentioned quite a lot now that you’re a aight arm amputee, which shows that you’re vocal about who you are. Please tell us the story behind your arm

It started in 2010 when I was diagnosed with a rare condition called Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM). At first, it was confusing and scary—my right hand began to swell and change, after almost 6 surgeries with many trials and errors, no one could give me concrete answers. The condition lingered for years, causing pain, discomfort and fear. In 2017, I travelled to India in hopes of correcting it. After another phase of 3 reconstructive surgeries in India, instead of getting better, things got worse after I returned to Nigeria.

The AVM caused uncontrollable bleeding at times, and my hand developed a deep, ulcerated wound that wouldn’t heal. It got to the point where the hand began to smell, and everyday life became extremely difficult. Before I eventually became a below-elbow amputee, two of my fingers and part of my palm were already cut off in an earlier attempt to stop the spread. It was emotionally and physically draining.

Then, on January 15, 2019, I had to make the difficult decision to undergo another surgery—this time, to remove my right arm below the elbow to save my life and stop the spread of the malformation. By the grace of God, the surgery was successful, and that marked the beginning of a new chapter for me.

Today, I carry my story with pride. I don’t hide my arm because it’s a symbol of survival, courage and the grace that kept me. Instead of letting it break me, I’ve used it to build a voice, a platform, and a mission to inspire others to live boldly—no matter what life throws at them.

What practical ways do you use to stay positive and shut out negativity, especially because social media users can be insensitive?

Honestly? I laugh over it now. I’ve learned not to take people’s words personally, especially when they don’t even know my story.

But I won’t lie, at the beginning of my social media journey, it hurt. I remember one time I cried, not because of what they said about me, but because they came for my kids. People were calling them ugly, saying I was wicked for getting pregnant again while nursing my 1-year-old at the time. It broke me. But that moment also woke me up. I told myself, “Mummy Mix, you didn’t come this far to let keyboard warriors define your worth.” Since then, I’ve grown a thick skin. I focus on the love, not the hate. I remind myself daily that I’m doing this for people who see the light in what I’m doing. At the end of the day, peace is a choice, and I choose mine every time.

Very proud of you

Thank you.

What does a typical day in your life look like, from morning till night?

My day usually starts early, sometimes before sunrise. I’m up prepping the boys for school, sorting out breakfast, uniforms, and school runs. Once they’re off, I take a deep breath and switch into work mode. That could mean attending to clients who want to build visibility online or planning content ideas.

In between that, I’m managing the home; cleaning, cooking, or sometimes recording real-life moments as content. The funny thing is, my everyday life naturally turns into content, so I just flow with it.

Afternoons are for quick rest (if the boys let me!), checking on orders, editing videos, or responding to DMs and comments from my community—the Mixers.

Evenings are for homework, dinner, and lots of noise and cuddles from my boys. Once they’re asleep, I might go back to editing, brainstorming ideas, or just reflecting on my day. Then finally, I thank God and sleep, with a grateful heart, ready to mix it all again the next day.

What advice would you like to give to anyone who is struggling to be vocal about a condition?

My advice is simple: your condition is not your conclusion. Don’t let fear silence your voice or shame steal your light.

I know what it feels like to hide, to feel like people won’t understand, or worse, judge you. But the truth is, the moment I embraced my story and stopped hiding my arm, I discovered a new kind of freedom. I realised that what I thought would make people run away was actually what drew them closer. People are inspired by your truth, not your perfection.

Start small. Speak your truth even if your voice shakes. Show up even if you’re not fully confident. You don’t have to have it all figured out; just be willing to take that first step. Your story has power. And someone, somewhere, is waiting to hear it so they can find the courage to rise too. So don’t shrink. Shine.

If, for a week, you’re a free-spending voucher to spend as much as you can, what would you use it to do and why?

I’d focus on three main things: family, business, and community. My boys are my world. I’d invest in creating lasting memories with them; maybe a fun family vacation or setting up a cosy, creative space at home where we can bond, play, and grow together. I’d channel funds into expanding my kids’ clothing brand, perhaps by importing quality materials or enhancing our online presence. This would not only boost the business but also create employment opportunities for others. I’d allocate a portion to support fellow amputees and single mothers, providing them with resources, training or even small grants to start their ventures. In essence, I’d use the voucher to create joy, build dreams, and uplift others. Because when we rise, we should lift others with us.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With, Oluchi

Thank you for having me.

