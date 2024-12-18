Oprah Winfrey & Friends Throw a Star-Studded Birthday Surprise for Gayle King’s 70th!

There are birthdays, and then there are Oprah-throws-you-a-surprise-party birthdays. That’s exactly what happened to media mogul Gayle King, as her longtime best friend, Oprah Winfrey, orchestrated an unforgettable celebration for her 70th.

Gayle, the anchor of CBS Mornings, had no idea what was in store when she arrived at what she thought was an intimate dinner for one of Oprah’s ventures. Little did she know, she was walking into a room filled with loved ones, music, and a chorus of “Surprise!”

Videos shared on social media captured the heartwarming moment. Gayle visibly surprised was quickly enveloped in warm embraces and birthday wishes. The palpable joy on her face, as she surveyed the room filled with familiar faces, testified of the friendship and love that surrounded her.

This wasn’t just any gathering – it was the who’s who of Hollywood and media royalty gathered. From Tina Knowles, Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett and Diane von Furstenberg to Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry and more, the guest list reflected not only Gayle’s professional achievements but also the deep respect she commands within the industry.

Can we talk about how good she looked in that figure-hugging fringe dress paired with statement high-heeled boots to match? Black women are redefining aging and Gayle is sure in the frontline.

A Celebration of Friendship

Oprah, the mastermind behind the surprise, took to the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech. Highlighting their 50-year friendship, she spoke of their unwavering support for each other, their shared successes, and the enduring bond they share.

Next year marks a half a century that we’ve been friends. In 50 years, we have been in sync, in each other’s corner, supportive of one another, looking forward to the best that could happen for each other.

Gayle said on social media the next day:

@oprah is theeeeeeee best of the best! There will be no words to properly thank her for my 70th extravaganza. I feel like she gave me the party I wanted HER to have back in January. It was a good ole fashion dance party with dancing and food and good friends. I rarely feel like the belle of the ball but I sure did that night….. still floating 🥳🥳🥳 ps special thanx to @djsussone who kept errrrebody on the dance floor

A Night to Remember

The evening was filled with laughter, dancing, and countless well wishes for the birthday girl. Social media buzzed with photos and messages, celebrating the remarkable woman and her journey. Oprah wrote on social media:

@gayleking’s birthday is on December 28, right in the middle of Christmas and New Year’s. She doesn’t like to inconvenience anyone so we bake her favorite yellow cake and her favorite food (Dover sole and hot crescent rolls). But this year we threw her a birthday blowout with all the people that love her. It was a Gayle love fest—and she deserves every bit of it 💛💛💛

Colin Cowie Lifestyle, the production & design mastermind also wrote:

We pulled off the ultimate surprise with Oprah to celebrate our dear friend Gayle King’s 70th birthday! Gayle was genuinely shocked when she walked into her favorite restaurant Ci Siamo in New York City and saw so many of her friends and family gathered for this special milestone celebration. We created a vintage motif in gold, yellow, and orange which threaded its way through the décor, dancefloor, cushions, and even the cake. Plus, custom cutout caricatures of Gayle graced all the food stations. It was an evening of love, fashion, gourmet food, and endless cocktails hosted by the ultimate BFF, Oprah! And, of course, we danced all night to the fabulous music of DJ Suss. Happy Birthday, Gayle!

Check out the thoughtful details below:

Gayle’s 70th birthday surprise was more than a party; it was a celebration of a life well-lived, a career built on resilient talent, and an enduring friendship that has weathered life’s storms. From the surprise entrance to the heartwarming speeches, the night was a testament to the power of love, loyalty, and celebrating life’s milestones in style.

Are you inspired?

