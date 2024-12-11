Doechii Blazed Through ‘The Late Show’ With Powerful Performance & Enthralling Hair Art

Four-time GRAMMY nominee Doechii set the stage ablaze on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, captivating her audience with an entrancing medley of “Boiled Peanuts“ and “Denial is a River,” while making a stunning beauty statement that transcended mere aesthetics.

Doechii’s hairstylist, Malcolm Marquez, took the concept far beyond stitch braids, crafting a symbolic masterpiece. Marquez, echoing a sentiment many beauty enthusiasts share, understands the power of hair: “Hair has the power to CONNECT us to OURSELVES, but also to each other,” he said on social media.

This is for black history and black futures.

His vision manifested as one-of-a-kind interconnected stitch braids for Doechii and her dancers, Toyin Sogunro and Avonie Bell, paired with statement Gucci pieces, they were a powerful visual expression that resonated far beyond the stage.

But the performance wasn’t just about visuals. Doechii, who has spoken openly about the influence of hip-hop on her artistry, declared, “This one is for Hip Hop.” On social media, she elaborated:

I felt heavily inspired by the lineage of Hip Hop and how it contributes to who I am today. This is my first self-choreographed performance and one of the most important things I wanted to highlight was my connection to black women through Hip Hop. With the help of hair artist @malcolm.marquez we were able to make this symbolic art performance come to life in just a short week… This is my take on the future of Hip Hop. This is blackness. This is luxury. This is history.”

Watch the full performance below:

Doechii’s Colbert performance went beyond entertainment; it was a celebration of heritage, culture, and artistic expression. By fusing music, movement, and meticulously crafted hair art, she delivered a performance that was as powerful as it was beautiful, leaving an indelible mark on the audience and charting a course for the future of hip-hop.

CREDITS

BellaStylistas: @doechii, @toyinsogunro & @avonieb for @colbertlateshow

Inspired by @solangeknowles @carlota_guerrero and @mfdoom (rip)

Stylist: @sam__woolf who translated Doechii’s take on hip-hop through clothing

Hairstylist: @malcolm.marquez cc: @teashairstylingbox @ej.ellison

Stitch braids by @yannaonthebraids, extended and sewn by @malcolm.marquez

Face @deemakeupart

Nails @allhailthynail

