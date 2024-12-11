Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Music Style

Doechii Blazed Through 'The Late Show' With Powerful Performance & Enthralling Hair Art

Beauty Promotions Style

The Adorner of Stars: Gbenga Artsmith Unveils Mesmerizing Collection of Hand-Beaded Headpieces

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living Sweet Spot

Chidimma Adetshina is on YouTube! Dive Into Her Miss Universe Experience in Her Debut Vlog

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Chioma Ikokwu 'Blue' Minds at the Consumer's Choice Awards in Tanzania

Beauty BN TV Events Movies News Nollywood Style

Styled by Swanky Jerry, Ini Edo Commands Attention at Red Sea Film Festival in an All Black Stunner

Beauty BN TV Events Style

These Black Beauties Shine Bright at the YSL Beauty Event in London

Beauty BN TV Cuisine Events Music Style

Curvy Tems is a Pounded Yam & Egusi Lover, Which Naija Cuisine Does It for You?

Beauty Scoop Style

Uche Natori Wins Fashion and Beauty Creator of the Year at UK & Ireland TikTok Awards

Beauty Style

Tems Wowed Us All with Grace & Style as She Accepts Award on Behalf of Grace Wales Bonner

Beauty BN TV Events Music Style

Tems' Emoji Confession: A Surprising Reveal [WATCH]

Beauty

Doechii Blazed Through ‘The Late Show’ With Powerful Performance & Enthralling Hair Art

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Four-time GRAMMY nominee Doechii set the stage ablaze on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, captivating her audience with an entrancing medley of Boiled Peanuts and Denial is a River,” while making a stunning beauty statement that transcended mere aesthetics.

Doechii’s hairstylist, Malcolm Marquez, took the concept far beyond stitch braids, crafting a symbolic masterpiece. Marquez, echoing a sentiment many beauty enthusiasts share, understands the power of hair: “Hair has the power to CONNECT us to OURSELVES, but also to each other,” he said on social media.

This is for black history and black futures.

His vision manifested as one-of-a-kind interconnected stitch braids for Doechii and her dancers, Toyin Sogunro and Avonie Bell, paired with statement Gucci pieces, they were a powerful visual expression that resonated far beyond the stage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swamp Princess (@doechii)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malcolm Marquez (@malcolm.marquez)

But the performance wasn’t just about visuals. Doechii, who has spoken openly about the influence of hip-hop on her artistry, declared, “This one is for Hip Hop.” On social media, she elaborated:

I felt heavily inspired by the lineage of Hip Hop and how it contributes to who I am today. This is my first self-choreographed performance and one of the most important things I wanted to highlight was my connection to black women through Hip Hop.

With the help of hair artist @malcolm.marquez we were able to make this symbolic art performance come to life in just a short week… This is my take on the future of Hip Hop. This is blackness. This is luxury. This is history.”

Watch the full performance below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Late Show (@colbertlateshow)

Doechii’s Colbert performance went beyond entertainment; it was a celebration of heritage, culture, and artistic expression. By fusing music, movement, and meticulously crafted hair art, she delivered a performance that was as powerful as it was beautiful, leaving an indelible mark on the audience and charting a course for the future of hip-hop.

 

CREDITS

BellaStylistas:  @doechii@toyinsogunro & @avonieb for @colbertlateshow
Inspired by @solangeknowles @carlota_guerrero and @mfdoom (rip)
Stylist: @sam__woolf who translated Doechii’s take on hip-hop through clothing
Hairstylist: @malcolm.marquez cc: @teashairstylingbox @ej.ellison
Stitch braids by @yannaonthebraids, extended and sewn by @malcolm.marquez
Face @deemakeupart
Nails @allhailthynail

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php