Doechii’s Deconstructed Power Suit at the Grammys Will Have Us Talking for a Long Time

For a long time, scratch that, for a really long time, we’ll be talking about Doechii’s Grammys look.Everything about her look made us stop, look again, and then keep looking. She didn’t just dress up, she told a story, and we were all locked in.

Doechii has said she loves telling stories through fashion, and that’s exactly what she set out to do at the Grammys. She wore a deconstructed grey pinstripe dress with a bold sculptural skirt, layered over a crisp white button-up and tie. The look had structure, creativity, and a touch of rebellion, making it impossible to ignore.

Then there was her hair. Intricate braids woven into a geometric pattern, adding depth, culture, and pure artistry to her look. And let’s talk about those two-tone lace-up boots! A whole statement on their own. The entire look felt sharp, modern, and perfectly aligned with her vision of fashion as storytelling.

And if her style didn’t already have us in awe, her soul-stirring acceptance speech sealed the deal. As she took home the award for Best Rap Album, becoming the third Black woman to win in the category, she gave us a moment we won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

Now, swipe to see her serving office-chic realness in a Thom Browne pinstripe corset dress.