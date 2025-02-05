Connect with us

Style

Doechii’s Deconstructed Power Suit at the Grammys Will Have Us Talking for a Long Time

Style Sweet Spot

Beyoncé's Grammys Photo Dump with Blue Ivy & Jay Z Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Style

From Yemi Alade’s Regal Glam to Lojay’s Classic Look – Grammy Fashion Moments We Can’t Forget

Beauty Style

Coco Jones Brought Drama, Elegance & a Thigh-High Slit to the Grammys

Style

Temi Otedola Stuns in a 500-Hour Embellished Masterpiece by Lisa Folawiyo Studio | See Photos

Scoop Style

Did Yemi Alade Just Bring African Royalty to the Grammys? Absolutely

Style

Rema’s Grammy Look Was So Good, Vogue Named Him One of the Best Dressed

Beauty Style

Tems' Stunning Grammy Look is Black, Gold and Pure Glamour | See Photos

Music Style

Big Smoke, Big Drip: 5 Times Skepta Served Up Major Fashion Goals

Beauty Style

Funke Akindele Knows She Looks Good in This White Suit

Style

Doechii’s Deconstructed Power Suit at the Grammys Will Have Us Talking for a Long Time

Doechii’s Grammys look was truly unforgettable. Her deconstructed pinstripe power suit, paired with a bold braided hairstyle, showcased her unique style and personal expression. Here’s why her Thom Browne ensemble will be remembered for years to come.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

For a long time, scratch that, for a really long time, we’ll be talking about Doechii’s Grammys look.Everything about her look made us stop, look again, and then keep looking. She didn’t just dress up, she told a story, and we were all locked in.

Doechii has said she loves telling stories through fashion, and that’s exactly what she set out to do at the Grammys. She wore a deconstructed grey pinstripe dress with a bold sculptural skirt, layered over a crisp white button-up and tie. The look had structure, creativity, and a touch of rebellion, making it impossible to ignore.

Then there was her hair. Intricate braids woven into a geometric pattern, adding depth, culture, and pure artistry to her look. And let’s talk about those two-tone lace-up boots! A whole statement on their own. The entire look felt sharp, modern, and perfectly aligned with her vision of fashion as storytelling.

And if her style didn’t already have us in awe, her soul-stirring acceptance speech sealed the deal. As she took home the award for Best Rap Album, becoming the third Black woman to win in the category, she gave us a moment we won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

Now, swipe to see her serving office-chic realness in a Thom Browne pinstripe corset dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swamp Princess (@doechii)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php