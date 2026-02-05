Moremi Elekwachi: The Lesson Behind Tyla’s Grammy Win

The Grammy Awards have become a Mecca for the new wave of African artists; a marker of global relevance beyond one’s home country. But on this pilgrimage, not everybody wins in equal measure. Some earn nominations as a secondary sort of win, while others get to take the shiny trophy home.

Tyla winning the Best African Music Performance at the 2026 Grammys, following her victory in the same category in 2024, is not necessarily a reflection of superior talent over the other nominees. Rather, it underscores how deeply she and her team understand music’s power to shape brand perception on a global scale; an understanding some of her peers are yet to grasp fully.

In understanding what resonates globally in pop culture and translating creative vision into PR strategy, it is clear that Tyla’s A&R understands the game. Her music bridges the gap between modern South African identity and global pop culture appeal. If you listen to her most mainstream hits to date, you will notice that there seems to be a specific formula being followed: Westernised pop sounds mixed with new age surface-level R&B, with a sprinkle of indigenous vibes. This sort of music is like drinking water (no pun intended); it is easy to consume, easy to digest and universally consumed.

This mainstream brand identity of her songs is also reflected in her visual brand persona. From her fashion choices to her social media persona, there is an intentionally mainstream marketable vibe.

And whether or not we would like to admit it, this all shapes fans’ and key music industry decision makers’ perception of Tyla. And this is why she keeps winning.

It’s the same reason Tems won in this category in 2025. Her sound is a universally accepted blend of Soul and R&B—musical styles that resonate with global fans of these genres—augmented by a touch of Afrobeats. This winning formula combines familiar elements with a dash of genuine authenticity and innovation for world domination. Her visual brand identity and public persona are unique: sultry and alternative, with a hint of mainstream appeal.

Ayra Starr is undeniably talented, and her success within local markets is well-earned. However, as her career continues to evolve, there may be an opportunity for her team to reassess how her music positioning and brand image translate on a global stage. What resonates powerfully at an indigenous level does not always scale internationally, and a strategic recalibration could strengthen her global appeal.

Tyla’s Grammy win highlights an important truth about achieving success in global music: talent alone is not enough. Awards at this level often come from intentional positioning, where sound, visuals, and public persona work together to create a brand that is both easily understood worldwide and culturally grounded. Artists like Tyla and Tems succeed not because they are more talented than their peers, but because their teams know how to present authenticity in a way that the global music industry can recognise, appreciate, and reward. For African artists aiming for global success, the lesson is clear: achieving world domination requires not only great music but also strategic A&R thinking, intentional branding, and a deep understanding of how culture, familiarity, and perception intersect on the global stage.