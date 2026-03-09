Ayobami Esther Akinnagbe: Why We Need More Women In Leadership Position

A few years ago, I was recruiting for a C-suite position with a six-figure salary. As applications came in, I realised a pattern. Almost every candidate was male. Not a single woman applied. Weeks later, I began recruiting for a mid-level Digital Marketing Manager role with strong growth potential. Once again, the majority of applicants were men, with only a few women in the mix. Seeing this pattern repeatedly was both striking and disheartening.

Now in 2026, we are still having conversations about women occupying strategic leadership positions. The talent exists. The qualifications are present. The results are being delivered. Yet women remain underrepresented in the rooms where critical decisions are made and long-term influence is shaped.

Research consistently shows that organisations with gender-diverse leadership perform better financially and culturally. Companies with women in executive roles are more likely to outperform their peers in profitability, and organisations with at least 30 per cent women in leadership report stronger net revenue margins. These numbers demonstrate that women bring measurable value, perspective and sustainable strength to leadership roles.

In January 2026, I attended the Power, Platforms, Profit and Parity workshop hosted by Uche Pedro, founder and CEO of BellaNaija. She encouraged women to show up authentically and confidently in pursuit of their goals. She asked us to write down our ambitions and visualise them clearly. That day, I wrote a financial goal on a vision board, something I had never done before.

Women thrive in mid-level roles such as marketing, operations, finance, project management and other fields. Yet the pathway to senior leadership remains disproportionately narrow. More women are earning degrees, building impressive careers and delivering strong results. However, their representation steadily declines at executive levels. This pattern should not continue in 2026.

So how do we move from conversation to action? What practical steps can help bridge the gap?

Redesign Recruitment and Promotion Practices

Organisations must intentionally examine how leadership roles are defined and filled. Job descriptions should be clear, inclusive and encouraging rather than narrowly framed. Promotion criteria should be transparent and measurable.

If a leadership role emphasises aggressive executive presence without defining what that means, it may unintentionally discourage capable women from applying. However, if the role clearly outlines strategic responsibilities, decision-making scope, and performance expectations, it becomes easier for qualified women to see themselves in that position.

Exposure also matters. High-visibility projects and stretch assignments prepare women for senior roles. When women are consistently given operational tasks but excluded from strategic initiatives, the leadership pipeline weakens.

Build Sponsorship, Not Just Mentorship

Mentorship is valuable. It provides guidance, perspective and support. However, sponsorship goes a step further. A sponsor advocates on behalf of a woman in rooms she may not yet have access to. For instance, imagine a senior executive recommending a high-potential female manager for a major transformation project, highlighting her achievements during board discussions, and positioning her as ready for expanded responsibility. That kind of advocacy changes career trajectories.

Organisations should formalise sponsorship structures where senior leaders are accountable for championing high-potential women. Visibility creates opportunity.

Create Targeted Leadership Development Opportunities

Leadership readiness does not happen by accident. It requires intentional development. Rotational programmes, executive coaching, and cross-functional projects can expand a woman’s strategic exposure. A marketing leader who is allowed to lead a revenue-focused initiative gains experience that strengthens her executive profile. A project manager who participates in board-level presentations develops confidence and executive presence.

Intentional investment accelerates readiness and reduces the confidence gap that sometimes holds women back from pursuing senior roles.

Normalise Financial Confidence and Worth

Leadership also involves financial confidence. Women must be able to articulate their value and negotiate compensation with clarity.

For instance, a woman who has consistently delivered measurable growth should feel empowered to present data that supports a salary review or promotion. At the same time, organisations must foster pay transparency and equip managers with equitable compensation frameworks. Fair pay is not just a financial matter. It reinforces the message that women’s leadership is valued.

Women belong in leadership not because of quotas or trends, but because of competence, capability and contribution. Female leaders consistently demonstrate collaboration, empathy, and inclusive decision-making. Teams led by women often report stronger engagement, improved retention, and healthier workplace morale. Companies with women at the top manage risk effectively, respond to crises with resilience, and drive long-term growth.

The underrepresentation of women in leadership is not a reflection of a lack of skill or ambition. It reflects systems that have not been intentionally structured to prepare, support, and advance women into positions of authority. By implementing these strategies, organisations and individuals can take deliberate steps toward meaningful change. The time to act is now. Women in leadership is not a distant aspiration. It is a present-day priority.