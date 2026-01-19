Phenom Communications Hosts Inaugural “Partnership Blueprint” to Redefine Brand–Influencer Collaboration in Nigeria

Phenom Communications hosted leading players and voices across Nigeria’s creative, brand, and media ecosystem on Friday the 16th of January at Radisson Blu Anchorage in Victoria Island for The Partnership Blueprint, a private, invitation-only industry gathering designed to address the evolving realities of brand–influencer partnerships in Nigeria.



The high-level gathering brought together senior corporate communications executives, influential digital creators, agency practitioners,media leaders, legal professionals, for candid conversations on expectations, ethics, value creation, and sustainability within the creator economy.



The event opened with a keynote address by Obi Asika, Director General/CEO of the National Council for Arts & Culture, who spoke on the growing cultural and economic influence of Nigeria’s creative industries and the need for stronger frameworks that protect value for both creators and brands.



This was followed by a guest session from Uche Pedro, Founder of BellaNaija, who reflected on gender parity in the media space, the evolution of digital media, influence, and the responsibility of platforms in shaping credible partnerships within the ecosystem.





Honest Conversations Across the Value Chain



One of the defining strengths of The Partnership Blueprint was the diversity of perspectives represented. Conversations were deliberately structured to reflect the entire partnership value chain, creators, brands, agencies, legal experts, and media platforms.



The Influencer-Led Panel, moderated by actress and host Ariyiike Owolagba, featured creators; Ify Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen, Tania Omotayo, Layi Wasabi, and Gbemi Giwa, who shared lived experiences around brand expectations, creative freedom, compensation models, and the emotional and professional realities of influencer work. Panelists openly discussed pain points creators face when navigating courtesy versus paid engagements, unclear deliverables, and mismatched expectations.



From the brand perspective, the Corporate Panel, moderated by Fadekemi Ahmed, featured; Lola Mimi Marcus, marketing specialist (ex Pernod Ricard, Samsung, and Danone), Omotunde Ibironke, Head of Partnership at BellaNaija, and Olamoniso Nduka, Head of Commercial at Polo Luxury Group. Panelists explained the internal pressures brands face, including KPIs, ROI measurement, stakeholder approvals, and reputation management, offering insight into why certain demands are placed on creators during campaigns.



The conversation was further enriched by contributions from agency professionals like; Cyril Onih, Former Group Head Strategy and Digital Innovation, Bluebird Communications, and Rereloluwa Thomas, CEO Idea Hatchers in attendance, who highlighted the complexities of operating as intermediaries between brands and creators, and the need for clearer standards that protect all parties involved.



Legal, Ethics, and Industry Consensus



A dedicated Legal & Ethics Fireside Chat, moderated by Margaret Anavhe, a Lawyer and People and Operations Manager at Phenom Communications featured legal practitioners Nosa Garrick, Senior Partner at Garrick and Co and Onyinye Arthur-Okonkwo, Partner and Head of Chambers at Jireh and Greys Attorney who addressed governance, contracts, defined deliverables, usage rights, disclosures, and ethical considerations in influencer partnerships. The session emphasised the importance of clarity, consent, and documentation as the creator economy matures and also featured contributions from Tobi Adeyemo, Senior Associate, Wigwe & Partners .



A key highlight of the event was a live consensus session, where participants voted and shared perspectives on industry-wide questions, including whether influencer invitations should be paid or treated as courtesy engagements. The session revealed nuanced viewpoints across creators, brands, and agencies, underscoring the need for context-driven, transparent partnership structures rather than one-size-fits-all approaches.



Strong Industry Reception



The event attracted notable attendees including Bambam Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, Denola Grey, Kenzy Udosen, Jamila Lawal, Adaeze Jideonwo, Chidinma M. Okonkwo of amichyfoodcourt, Aramide’s Kitchen and many other content creators further reinforcing the relevance and credibility of the gathering.



Feedback from participants highlighted the rarity and importance of having open, balanced conversations that acknowledge both creator pain points and brand realities. Several attendees called for The Partnership Blueprint to become a recurring industry convening, citing the need for ongoing dialogue as the ecosystem continues to evolve.





Looking Ahead



Speaking on the outcome of the event, Teresa Aligbe, CEO of Phenom Communications and Convener of the event noted that The Partnership Blueprint was intentionally designed not as a conference, but as a working forum that brings all relevant stakeholders in the brand-influencer ecosystem together to address the most pressing challenges and points of divergence. She remarked that the event’s end goal, which is to create alignment and establish a fair and equitable blueprint that guides partnerships and collaborations across the industry, was off to a successful and promising start.



With the success of its inaugural edition, The Partnership Blueprint has set the tone for deeper collaboration, clearer expectations, and more sustainable partnerships between brands and creators in Nigeria’s growing creative economy.



