MIPAD 2025 Holds This Sunday at The Library Lagos, Celebrating Sanwo-Olu, Davido, Karl Toriola, Others

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) has officially commenced high-level engagements ahead of the Lagos Diaspora Experience 2025, with a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos House, Marina, today Wednesday, December 18, 2025.

The MIPAD delegation was led by Kamil Olufowobi, President, Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), alongside Tope Esan, Chief Operations Officer (COO); Angela Regalado, Global Director; Josie Antwi, Global Events Coordinator; Ayiri Oladunmoye of Oaken Events, Official Event Planner (Nigeria); and Adedayo Showemimo, Media Team Manager.



During the visit, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was formally presented with his MIPAD Award as the Most Influential Governor of 2025, in recognition of his outstanding leadership, visionary governance, and commitment to positioning Lagos as a global hub for culture, innovation, tourism, and diaspora engagement. The Governor expressed appreciation for the recognition and reaffirmed Lagos State’s commitment to fostering global partnerships and celebrating African excellence.

The visit precedes the Lagos Diaspora Experience 2025, a week-long celebration of African art, culture, innovation, and global connection, culminating in the End of the Year Awards & Celebration on Sunday, December 21, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria. This historic edition marks the first time the world-renowned Most Influential 100 Recognition & Awards Ceremony traditionally held in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will be hosted in Lagos, Nigeria.

The week-long experience will feature: Diaspora Day at the Fela Exhibition (Afrobeat Meets Diaspora), Cultural Heritage Day, Business & Leadership Luncheon and End of the Year Recognition & Awards Ceremony The celebration will honour the Best & Brightest of the Year, spotlighting individuals and institutions whose work continues to advance Global African Achievement and Black Excellence across government, business, media, culture, and technology.



Key Recognitions for 2025

Governor of the Year & City of the Year: His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, honoured alongside Lagos State as City of the Year.

Minister of the Year: Her Excellency Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy.

Most Influential Woman of the Year: Olorì Atúwàtse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom.

Most Influential Man of the Year: Adewale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive, OANDO.

CEO of the Year: Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, who will also deliver a keynote address in recognition of his transformative leadership in Nigeria’s telecommunications and digital economy.



Other honorees include Davido (Artist of the Year), Uche Pedro (Lifestyle Personality of the Year), Ojy Okpe (Most Influential News Anchor of the Year), Stephanie Busari (Media Executive of the Year), Kayode Okikiolu (Pressman of the Year), among several other distinguished personalities.

Speaking on behalf of Martell Cognac, which emerged as Brand of the Year, Michael Ehindero, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, expressed appreciation for the recognition, stating:

“It’s a great reward for the team that has delivered Martell excellently in Nigeria over the years. We thank our teams, our consumers, and MIPAD. Martell has many promising experiences ahead in Nigeria, and with this recognition, we invite you to experience Detty December in Nigeria.”

The ceremony will also celebrate members of the Class of 2025 Honorees, alongside past Nigerian honorees who were unable to attend their recognition ceremonies in New York.





“For the first time, we’re bringing our world-famous recognition platform home to celebrate excellence within the Global Africa family right here in Lagos,” said Kamil Olufowobi, Founder & Chairman of MIPAD. “This is more than an event; it’s a movement uniting, connecting, and empowering Africans and people of African descent to collaborate and change the world.”





About MIPAD

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) is a global civil society initiative supporting the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent (2015–2034). MIPAD identifies, celebrates, and connects high-achieving people of African descent worldwide, fostering global recognition, collaboration, and sustainable impact.

Sponsored Content