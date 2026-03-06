Connect with us

News Promotions

itel Teams Up with i-Fitness to Power a New Era of Smart Watches in Nigeria

Events Health News Promotions

emPLE Partners Lagos State and Bastion Health for International Women’s Day “emPOWERHer” Health Drive

News Scoop

Who is Tunji Disu? 5 Things to Know About Nigeria’s New Acting Inspector General of Police

News Scoop

President Bola Tinubu Appoints Tunji Disu Acting Inspector-General of Police

News

“My Story is Proof You Can Make It”: Victor Osimhen Tells All in "A Prayer From the Gutter"

Health News

Lassa Fever Peak Season: NCDC’s Guide to Protecting Yourself and Your Family

Events News

Who Shapes the Nigerian Life: Zikoko Citizen Townhall Returns For Its Second Edition

News Scoop

President Bola Tinubu Orders Army Deployment to Kwara State to Strengthen Security in Kaiama

Movies & TV News Scoop

Who Is Martins Isoken Imhangbe? The British-Nigerian Actor in Bridgerton

News Scoop

Access Bank Names Legal Expert Ifeyinwa Osime as Board Chairman

News

itel Teams Up with i-Fitness to Power a New Era of Smart Watches in Nigeria

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

itel and i-Fitness have announced a strategic partnership aimed at integrating wearable technology into fitness experiences for gym users in Nigeria.

The collaboration brings together itel, a consumer electronics brand known for its range of smartwatches and wearable devices, and i-Fitness, a fitness and wellness company with multiple gym locations across the country. According to the companies, the partnership is intended to explore ways technology can support fitness routines and wellness tracking for gym members.

Commenting on the partnership, Chuks Obikwame, ATL Marketing Manager, Accessories & Appliances at itel Nigeria, said the initiative reflects the company’s interest in connecting its technology products with everyday lifestyle activities.

“This partnership with i-Fitness reflects our commitment to integrating smart technology into meaningful lifestyle experiences. As the #1 Tech Empowerment brand, itel continues to innovate in ways that support health, movement, and performance. By collaborating with a leading fitness brand like i-Fitness, we are creating a platform where consumers can experience the real value of our smart devices – from tracking workouts to powering daily routines. It’s about making fitness smarter and more accessible for everyone.”

itel has expanded its presence in Nigeria through a range of consumer technology products, including smartwatches, earbuds, and other wearable devices. The company says its products are designed for a wide audience, including students and young professionals.

Through the partnership, i-Fitness members will have access to itel’s wearable devices at member-specific pricing, allowing them to track workouts, monitor heart rate, and view other fitness-related data.

Representatives from both companies say the collaboration reflects growing interest in fitness, wellness, and wearable technology within Nigeria’s active lifestyle community.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php