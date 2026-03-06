itel Teams Up with i-Fitness to Power a New Era of Smart Watches in Nigeria

itel and i-Fitness have announced a strategic partnership aimed at integrating wearable technology into fitness experiences for gym users in Nigeria.

The collaboration brings together itel, a consumer electronics brand known for its range of smartwatches and wearable devices, and i-Fitness, a fitness and wellness company with multiple gym locations across the country. According to the companies, the partnership is intended to explore ways technology can support fitness routines and wellness tracking for gym members.

Commenting on the partnership, Chuks Obikwame, ATL Marketing Manager, Accessories & Appliances at itel Nigeria, said the initiative reflects the company’s interest in connecting its technology products with everyday lifestyle activities.

“This partnership with i-Fitness reflects our commitment to integrating smart technology into meaningful lifestyle experiences. As the #1 Tech Empowerment brand, itel continues to innovate in ways that support health, movement, and performance. By collaborating with a leading fitness brand like i-Fitness, we are creating a platform where consumers can experience the real value of our smart devices – from tracking workouts to powering daily routines. It’s about making fitness smarter and more accessible for everyone.”

itel has expanded its presence in Nigeria through a range of consumer technology products, including smartwatches, earbuds, and other wearable devices. The company says its products are designed for a wide audience, including students and young professionals.

Through the partnership, i-Fitness members will have access to itel’s wearable devices at member-specific pricing, allowing them to track workouts, monitor heart rate, and view other fitness-related data.

Representatives from both companies say the collaboration reflects growing interest in fitness, wellness, and wearable technology within Nigeria’s active lifestyle community.

