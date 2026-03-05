Peak 456 Growing Up Milk Unveils Bold New Pack Design, Reaffirming Its DHA Advantage for Nigerian Children.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, makers of the leading Growing Up Milk brand in Nigeria, today announced a refreshed new pack design for Peak 456 Growing Up Milk. Specially formulated for children aged 4 to 6 years, the new packaging is designed to help Peak 456 stand out as a specialized milk product while maintaining all the trusted nutritional benefits, anchored by the brand’s powerful DHA Advantage, that Nigerian mums have come to rely on.



The refreshed pack introduces a striking new look that includes a Descriptor ribbon clearly identifying the product as “Growing Up Milk,” the inclusion of the iconic Peak Island visual element, and a reaffirmed Reason to Believe (RTB) logo that underscores the brand’s DHA fortification credentials. Importantly, the product’s content, quality, and taste remain entirely unchanged.



Senior Brand Manager, Peak Milk, Moronke A-Abayomi, stated that,

“Peak 456 has always been more than just milk, it is a trusted companion for Nigerian mums on their journey to raise strong, smart children. This new pack represents our continued commitment to innovation and authenticity. We are elevating how the brand looks on shelves, while ensuring that our love for mums and children remains at the heart of every pack’’.

As the undisputed number one first mover brand in Nigeria’s Growing Up Milk (GUM) segment, Peak 456 is designed to serve the ambitions of Nigerian mums who are determined to see their children get the right nourishment appropriate for their age everyday. The product’s unique proposition is built on three core pillars: Brain Development, supported by an optimal blend of DHA, Iron, Choline, Taurine, and Selenium; Physical Growth, driven by quality Proteins, Essential Amino Acids, Calcium, Phosphorus, and Vitamin D; and Strengthened Immunity, backed by Vitamins A, C, D, and E alongside Zinc, Copper, and Selenium.



The pack redesign is accompanied by an integrated communication campaign and store activations aimed at educating consumers on the new look, showcasing its distinctive features, and reassuring shoppers that only the packaging has been updated, not the premium quality and nutritional content they trust. The campaign will also serve to educate consumers against counterfeit products by helping them confidently recognize and identify the authentic new pack in-store.



“We understand that Nigerian mums are cautious about change when it comes to what they feed their children. That is exactly why our messaging centers on reassurance. The new-look Peak 456 is the same trusted milk their families have always loved, just with a fresher, more distinctive look that stands proudly on shelves. Our DHA Advantage remains our number one promise to every Nigerian child and their mother.



The new-look Peak 456 packs are now available at retail outlets nationwide. Consumers are encouraged to look out for the refreshed packaging and can find out more by following Peak Milk‘s official social media pages.

Sponsored Content