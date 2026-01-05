The Color Of The Year 2026 Has Arrived In Nigeria: Itel In Partnership With Pantone Unveils The Cloud Dancer

itel, a global technology empowerment brand, today joined forces with Pantone®, the global color authority and provider of professional color language standards and digital solutions for the design community, announcing its limited-edition collection featuring the Pantone Color of the Year 2026, Pantone 11-4201 Cloud Dancer.

Fresh, clean, stylish and full of life, Cloud Dancer is the color that will be talked about this year. And now, thanks to itel, it’s not just on global runways, it’s in the hands of Nigerian trendsetters.

Featuring the itel Buds 5, itel MagSnap 10C power bank, and itel Classic 2 Pro Hair Clipper, this collection blends fashion, lifestyle and technology into one unforgettable moment. This is not just a release, it is a celebration of cool.

Cloud Dancer: The Global Trend That Just Became a Nigerian Vibe

Cloud Dancer is the new superstar shade in the global design scene, chosen by Pantone as the color that sets the energy for 2026. It is bright, airy and effortlessly stylish. A color that feels alive.

itel’s partnership with Pantone brings this global excitement straight to Nigeria. For the first time, young Nigerians get front row access to a color that brands across fashion, design and lifestyle that are embracing worldwide. Now, thanks to itel, Cloud Dancer is not just seen, it is lived.

Every product in the collection glows with this lively white tone, turning everyday technology into vibrant, fashion forward lifestyle pieces.

The Collection That Turns Cool into a Daily Experience

itel has designed this lineup with the idea that tech should be as stylish as it is useful, perfect reflection of modern Nigerian youth culture.

itel Buds 5 Pantone Edition brings Cloud Dancer’s energetic calm into your world. With 32dB active noise cancellation, rich bass, and 32 hours of playtime, the Buds 5 create a lively yet serene audio space wherever you go.

itel MagSnap 10C power bank makes staying charged look effortlessly fresh. It’s magnetic snap-on design removes cable stress and turns power into a cool lifestyle moment wrapped in the soft, clean Cloud Dancer finish.

While the itel Classic 2 Pro Hair Clipper keeps grooming stylish. With its sleek Cloud Dancer casing, it transforms ordinary grooming into a daily fashion ritual, perfect for users who love looking sharp.

Together, these accessories create a vibrant, youthful lifestyle statement, proving that color can change how technology feels.

itel Leads the Trend: Bringing the World’s Favorite Color to Nigeria First

Round the world, Cloud Dancer will be shaping trends in fashion, technology and design. By making this color accessible in Nigeria through real everyday products, itel is showing it’s power as a brand that understands global culture and leads local style movements.

itel is not just joining the trend, it’s bringing the trend home, making Nigeria part of the global color conversation. This partnership with Pantone reinforces itel’s commitment to the youth; to offer technology that is fresh, stylish, expressive, and alive with personality.

With Cloud Dancer, itel is giving Nigerian consumers a chance to own the world’s coolest color of the year, and make it part of their everyday lifestyle.

And in this year of 2026, Culture is Cool, Culture is Cloud Dancer, And Cloud Dancer is itel.

About itel

Established over 15 years, itel is a Technology Empowerment Brand for masses. It’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products to emerging markets consumers. In 2025, itel has expanded its presence in more than 80 emerging markets globally, including SSA, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Latin American, ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand.

