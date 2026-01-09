Atinuda 5.0: A Celebration of Africa’s Creative Transformation

The fifth edition of The Atinuda Experience lived up to its promise of igniting Africa’s creative economy, bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs for three transformative days of learning, connection, and celebration.

Held from 6 to 8 October 2025, the event drew over 75 speakers and hundreds of delegates from across Africa and the diaspora. Themed “From Local to Global: Creative Transformations”, it unfolded across key Lagos venues, The A Steak House, The Library, The Lagos Continental Hotel, and The Royal Box, offering a multi-sensory experience that reflected Africa’s vibrant creative pulse.

A Stylish Opening: The Press Conference and AZIZI Cocktail

The week began with a press conference at The A Steak House, where Atinuda’s founder, Ayiri Oladunmoye, reaffirmed the platform’s mission to empower Africa’s creative entrepreneurs through collaboration, innovation, and sustainability.

Later that evening, AZIZI by Atinuda, a vibrant cocktail at The Library, set the tone for the days ahead. Guests arrived in bespoke Adire fabrics provided by Atinuda, turning the event into a living runway of colour, culture, and creative pride.

“Atinuda represents a new kind of creative confidence,” said Ayiri Oladunmoye. “We’re telling our stories differently, not as imitators, but as innovators shaping global culture.”

Opening Day: Creativity Meets Policy

The main conference opened at The Lagos Continental Hotel with a stirring rendition of the national anthem by Ifunanya Nwangene, followed by welcome remarks from Ayiri Oladunmoye.

“The Atinuda Experience is not just an event,” she said. “It’s a movement, one that challenges us to dream bigger, innovate boldly, and elevate the standards of excellence across the creative and events industry.”

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who served as Special Guest of Honour, reaffirmed Lagos’s commitment to strengthening the creative economy. Adebukola Agbaminoja, Executive Secretary/CEO of the Lagos State Film and Video Censors

The board also addressed the gathering, speaking on “Event Economies: The Hidden Billions in Nigeria’s Creative and Event Industry.”

Other keynote speakers included Diann Valentine, Founder and CEO of SLAYYY Hair & Glow and Flow Beauty, who spoke on “Reinventing Your Brand for Global Relevance”. Charles Odii, Director General of SMEDAN, who addressed “Strategic Partnerships and Policy Frameworks to Empower Creative Entrepreneurs”, and Nnamdi Ekeh, COO of Konga, delivered a session on entrepreneurial resilience. At the same time, Dr Adedolapo Adekunle, Mandate Secretary, Health Services & Environment, FCTA, discussed how African innovation can drive sustainability agendas.

These keynote speakers shared powerful insights on brand reinvention, resilience, luxury strategy, and the value of strategic partnerships in scaling African businesses.

Conversations That Shaped the Discourse

Through a series of fireside chats, panels, and masterclasses, Atinuda 5.0 became more than a conference; it was a living dialogue about the future of African creativity and its place on the global stage.

The discussions were bold and deeply reflective, echoing the diverse voices that define the continent’s creative ecosystem. TY Bello, Juliet Ibrahim, Tokunbo George-Taylor, and Seyi Olusanya took the stage for an inspiring conversation on visual storytelling, exploring how African aesthetics, rich, layered, and unapologetically authentic, can help creatives stand out in the global content market. Moderated by CNN’s Stephanie Busari, the session reminded audiences that Africa’s beauty is not just to be seen but to be felt.

From art to algorithms, another compelling dialogue unfolded around AI & The African Future, as Justin Irabor and Abasiama Idaresit unpacked the intricate dance between innovation, identity, and global influence. Their conversation urged the audience to look beyond technology as a tool — and instead, see it as a mirror reflecting who Africa is becoming.

The momentum continued with a session on Innovative Leadership for Driving Business Success, where Claudia Lumor, Lincoln Alexander, Samke Mhlongo, and Sophie Masipa explored what it means to lead with purpose in a constantly evolving marketplace. They shared personal stories of reinvention and resilience, offering timeless lessons for creative entrepreneurs eager to scale their dreams.

And when the spotlight turned to the next generation, Gen Z Disruptors, IB Quake, Chef Obehi, Salem King, Adaora Lumina, and Riyah Abdul Karim, brought raw energy and authenticity to the conversation. They spoke about building businesses rooted in purpose, community, and digital fluency, proving that the future is not only bright, it’s already here.

Masterclasses: From Art to Strategy

The afternoon masterclasses offered intimate, hands-on learning from some of the industry’s finest minds.

Highlights included Diann Valentine’s Designing Global Experiences: Building a World-Class Brand in Events, Lifestyle, and the Creative Industry, and Dr Pink’s dynamic session on Viral Content Strategy and Monetisation. Alexander Amosu and Queen Murielle unpacked The Business of Luxury, while Kelvin Okafor and Oscar Ukonu demonstrated the art and discipline behind Portrait Art and Monetisation.

Creatives in visual media found inspiration in Visual Storytelling and Impact Photography with Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Henry Nwaeze, and George Okoro. The Experiential Events masterclass, led by Cynthia Ejimnkeonye, explored how to craft moments that don’t just impress but leave lasting emotional imprints — a true reflection of Atinuda’s ethos.

Bakers and dessert artists gathered for The Art & Business of Luxury Cake and Dessert Design with Judy Udeze, Stephanie Olopade, Olivia Okeke, and Lincoln Alexander, while Samke Mhlongo’s Turning Event Planners into Industry Thought Leaders session inspired a new wave of confidence and creative leadership.

Empowering Entrepreneurs: The Pitch and Prizes

Entrepreneurship took centre stage at the Atinuda Pitch Competition, which recognised innovation and resilience among African founders.

Yakubu, founder of Yaz Laundry and Cleaning Services (@yazlaundryandcleaningservices), emerged as the grand prize winner, driving away with a brand-new Nord Motion electric car.

The inaugural Kwende & Akwasi Creative Transformation Grant, sponsored by Dr Martin Kwende, also honoured two outstanding entrepreneurs:

Okala Charles (@PYN) – $7,000

Splendour Ighorodje (@splendours_ar) – $3,000

Dr Kwende reaffirmed his belief in investing in Africa’s creative future, noting that platforms like Atinuda are critical in bridging innovation with opportunity.

The Golden Sahara Gala: A Dazzling Finale

The three-day celebration closed in grand style with the Golden Sahara Dinner at The Royal Box, Victoria Island. Hosted by Damola Adegboye, the evening shimmered in gold tones and live performances by IB Quake, ICE, DJ Big Ben, and Dope Caesar, a fitting tribute to Africa’s rising creative brilliance.

A Defining Moment for Africa’s Creatives

Beyond its panels, keynotes, and performances, Atinuda 5.0 marked a defining moment in how Africa tells its story, not with imitation, but with intention.

“What began as a gathering for event professionals has evolved into a movement for African creatives everywhere,” said Ayiri Oladunmoye. “Atinuda reminds us that the future of Africa’s creative economy belongs to those who build, collaborate, and transform.”

Follow the conversation on Instagram: @Atinuda_

📧 [email protected] | [email protected] | 🌐 www.atinuda.africa

Sponsored Content