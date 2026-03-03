Connect with us

Juliet Ibrahim Turned 40 in a Head-to-Toe Pearl Gown & the Photos Are Genuinely Stunning!

Viola Davis at the 32nd SAG Awards — the Emerald Gown, the "You Are Shining!" Moment & Everything in Between

Tems & Bukayo Saka Had a Studio Session at Abbey Road and Arsenal Says It Is "Landing Soon"

Anifa Mvuemba Announces Hanifa Is Pausing Production Indefinitely After 14 Years

Chloe and Halle Bailey Were the Most Stunning Looks at the 57th NAACP Image Awards

Kola Omotosho's Teal Suit at Omotola Ekeinde's Premiere Deserves Its Own Red Carpet

Tabitha Brown Glows in Nigerian Label Desirée Iyama at the 57th NAACP Image Awards | See Photos

Double Crown! Wunmi Mosaku Wins Best Supporting Actress for "Sinners" at the NAACP Image Awards

From Miscarriages to Motherhood: Nancy Umeh Shares Her Journey on DANG's "Dear Ife" Series

Green with Envy! Dede Ashiogwu Stuns in Mint Asooke for the "Mothers of Chibok" Premiere

Juliet Ibrahim Turned 40 in a Head-to-Toe Pearl Gown & the Photos Are Genuinely Stunning!

Juliet Ibrahim celebrates her 40th birthday and 20 years in film with a breathtaking photoshoot. The Ghanaian-Nigerian icon stuns in a head-to-toe pearl gown and lush faux fur, captured in a high-fashion editorial by George Okoro.
Nobody told us that turning 40 looked like this. Then again, nobody told Juliet Ibrahim either — and yet here we are.

Just recently, Adesua Etomi Wellington clocked 40 and had the entire internet doing a double take. Nobody believed the number. Juliet Ibrahim has now joined that conversation, and she came with even more to celebrate. Forty years of life and twenty years in the film industry — two decades of building a name for herself across Ghana and Nigeria — all arriving at the same time, and she marked the occasion accordingly.

She wore a form-fitting, floor-length white gown by Anjy Lumina Couture, covered entirely in pearls, densely packed across every inch of the fabric from the sweetheart neckline all the way down to a thigh-high split at the front. The long sleeves extended to her wrists, and from one arm, long cascading strands of pearl-beaded fringe swept all the way to the ground. Over the gown, she wore a voluminous white faux fur coat draped loosely off her shoulders, its texture sitting in beautiful contrast against the pearl-covered dress beneath it. Stacked pearl bracelets layered over the sleeve, a thin silver necklace sat at her collarbone, and her makeup was warm and rich — a deep red lip against a glowing complexion.

Her hair was styled in long, voluminous platinum blonde waves, and she was photographed standing in an open field of tall golden grass against a warm sunset sky. The whole shoot, captured beautifully by photographer George Okoro, has the quality of a high fashion editorial.

Styling was by Swanky Jerry, and if the result is anything to go by, the brief was simply: make it unforgettable.

 

