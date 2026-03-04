Moses & Marie Bliss Celebrated Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary In Coordinated Suits!

Marriage sure looks good on Moses and Marie Bliss — and so do those suits.

The couple marked their second wedding anniversary with a photoshoot in London that has us saving the photos, screenshotting the outfits and sending them to people we know. Two years in and they are still giving us something to talk about, this time in matching suit sets that are so well put together it almost feels unfair to everyone else.

Moses wore a cream double-breasted suit with wide-leg trousers and a dark chocolate brown crew-neck vest underneath, the contrast between the off-white and the deep brown doing a lot of quiet, beautiful work. Dark brown square-toe shoes, a black beaded bracelet and a simple ring completed the look.

Marie, standing right beside him, came in a rust-orange double-breasted suit, blazer and wide-leg trousers in the same burnt Sienna tone, worn over a white dress shirt with a dark chocolate brown tie knotted at the collar. Amber-tinted rectangular glasses, small gold earrings and dark brown block-heel shoes pulled everything together. Her hair was styled in two high puffs that softened the sharpness of the suit in the best possible way.

Together, the two looks are a masterclass in how to coordinate without matching. Same silhouette, same warm brown undertones, completely different colours — and it works so well that we are genuinely taking notes.

If you have been looking for the perfect couple outfit that does not scream “we planned this” while very clearly planning it, this is it. It also doubles as the kind of work outfit inspiration that makes you want to rethink everything hanging in your wardrobe right now.