Frank Surprised Ife With a Special Love Song From Moses Bliss Ahead of #InSync25 | Watch

Intentionality undeniably goes hand in hand with love. It’s in those deliberate choices to put a smile on your partner’s face each passing day. Ife and Frank are serving us this in large quantities as we count down to their big day, and we are absolutely loving it!

In this heartwarming video, Frank reached out to popular Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss to surprise Ife with a love song he had already written specifically for her. The plan was for all three of them to get on a call, and Frank would ask Moses to sing randomly for Ife. What Ife did not know was that this was all an elaborate plan to surprise her, and it worked! Once Frank started playing the song, she heard her name in it and immediately got the hint. She was speechless and completely touched by this lovely gesture. Even as we watch the video, our hearts are warmed and truly overjoyed at the sheer thoughtfulness of this wonderful gift. 😍

Enjoy their video below:

