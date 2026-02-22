“With You, I Already Have Everything”: Nengi Hampson’s First Birthday Post for Alani Is the Sweetest Thing

There is something about a mother looking at her child the way Nengi looks at Alani in these birthday shoot photos that gets you right in the chest and stays there.

Alani turned one, and Nengi marked the milestone with a shoot that is as carefully considered as the words she wrote to accompany it. The setting is a lush floral scene, blush and mauve and gold tones, a full arch of purple, pink, and peach blooms, orange butterflies scattered throughout, warm and dreamy and composed with real intention. Against all of that, Nengi sits in a sleek white sleeveless turtleneck jumpsuit, long box braids past her waist, glowing makeup, one hand resting softly on her daughter. She is not performing for the camera. She is just a mother sitting next to the person who changed everything for her.

Alani is dressed in a white tulle dress with floral appliqués and pearl-like beading along the neckline, her hair in a small updo with a crown of pink and lilac flowers and baby’s breath, barefoot and smiling the widest, most unguarded smile you will see today.

Nengi wrote in her caption that before Alani came into the world, God already knew her, and she placed her daughter’s life completely into His hands. She ended with: “I have nothing more to ask for because with you, I already have everything.”

See photos