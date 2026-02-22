Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

"With You, I Already Have Everything": Nengi Hampson's First Birthday Post for Alani Is the Sweetest Thing

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

British-Nigerian Actress Wunmi Mosaku Wins BAFTA Best Supporting Actress for "Sinners"

Scoop Style

Adesua Etomi-Wellington's Stunning Birthday Shoot Has the Entire Internet Asking "40 Where?"

Nollywood Scoop

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s Mother’s Love Screens at Pan African Film Festival | See Photos

Scoop Style

Imisi Wore All Black From the Corset Top to the Thigh-High Boots & It All Worked Perfectly

Music Scoop

Fimi Drops "Superstarr" and Puts Her Dreams on Full Display

Scoop Style

Wizkid in Head-to-Toe Leather and Pharrell in a Satin Bomber Just Raised the Bar for Male Style

Inspired Scoop

The First in My Bloodline Trend Featuring Nigerian Women That Is Stopping People Mid Scroll

Scoop Style

Teniola Aladese in This Red Mini Dress Is Everything We Needed to See Today

Music Scoop

5 Rema Songs That Need to Be on Your 2026 Playlist Right Now

Scoop

“With You, I Already Have Everything”: Nengi Hampson’s First Birthday Post for Alani Is the Sweetest Thing

Big Brother Naija star Nengi marks daughter Alani’s first birthday with a photoshoot featuring matching white outfits, a painted floral backdrop, and a moving caption about motherhood.

Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Nengi/Instagram

There is something about a mother looking at her child the way Nengi looks at Alani in these birthday shoot photos that gets you right in the chest and stays there.

Alani turned one, and Nengi marked the milestone with a shoot that is as carefully considered as the words she wrote to accompany it. The setting is a lush floral scene, blush and mauve and gold tones, a full arch of purple, pink, and peach blooms, orange butterflies scattered throughout, warm and dreamy and composed with real intention. Against all of that, Nengi sits in a sleek white sleeveless turtleneck jumpsuit, long box braids past her waist, glowing makeup, one hand resting softly on her daughter. She is not performing for the camera. She is just a mother sitting next to the person who changed everything for her.

Alani is dressed in a white tulle dress with floral appliqués and pearl-like beading along the neckline, her hair in a small updo with a crown of pink and lilac flowers and baby’s breath, barefoot and smiling the widest, most unguarded smile you will see today.

Nengi wrote in her caption that before Alani came into the world, God already knew her, and she placed her daughter’s life completely into His hands. She ended with: “I have nothing more to ask for because with you, I already have everything.”

See photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nengi (@nengiofficial)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php