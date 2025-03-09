Connect with us

Nengi Hampson is a Mum! Meet Her Baby Girl

Chika Ike Welcomes Her Baby & The Photos Are Too Cute

A Fun Game Night 7 Years Ago Led to the Perfect Proposal for Chizo & Tobzz

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre's Oscars Night Photos Have Fans Asking "Soft Launch or Hard Launch?"

After 3 Long Months of Waiting, Victor Reconnected With Wunmi and It Was Love all The Way!

Nancy Isime Channels Her Inner Princess Imani & Absolutely Nails It

A Year of #ForeverBliss: Moses & Marie Bliss Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

It was all Butterflies After the First Kiss - Enjoy Naomi & Chiby's Pre-wedding Shoot

Mark Zuckerberg Goes Full Pop Star in Viral Birthday Surprise for His Wife Priscilla Chan

This Is What Love Looks Like! See Enado Odigie & Tola Odunsi's Civil Wedding Photos

Nengi Hampson has welcomed a baby girl!
5 hours ago

Photo credit: nengiofficial/Instagram

Baby news alert! Nengi Hampson is officially a mum. The reality TV star just shared that she welcomed a baby girl on February 21, calling her the most precious gift and her heart in human form.

To announce the news, she posted a carousel on Instagram including a video from the hospital, where she cradled her newborn on her chest, taking in that first moment of motherhood. Nengi also included stunning pregnancy photos, including one where she posed by the pool in a blue bikini with a matching sheer cover-up skirt.

In her caption, she wrote:

The purest form of love.. I received the most precious gift on 21-02. My greatest blessing, my heart in human form, my purpose. God knew I needed you my baby.. I love you more than words could ever explain, It’s us forever 🥺❤️

Swipe to see her journey to motherhood and her special moments with her little one.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nengi Hampson (@nengiofficial)

