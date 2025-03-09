Nengi Hampson is a Mum! Meet Her Baby Girl

Photo credit: nengiofficial/Instagram

Baby news alert! Nengi Hampson is officially a mum. The reality TV star just shared that she welcomed a baby girl on February 21, calling her the most precious gift and her heart in human form.

To announce the news, she posted a carousel on Instagram including a video from the hospital, where she cradled her newborn on her chest, taking in that first moment of motherhood. Nengi also included stunning pregnancy photos, including one where she posed by the pool in a blue bikini with a matching sheer cover-up skirt.

In her caption, she wrote:

The purest form of love.. I received the most precious gift on 21-02. My greatest blessing, my heart in human form, my purpose. God knew I needed you my baby.. I love you more than words could ever explain, It’s us forever 🥺❤️

Swipe to see her journey to motherhood and her special moments with her little one.