Salma and Abdul’s Wedding Was a Sweet Symphony of Love and Culture

Salma and Abdul’s wedding was a sweet symphony of love and rich culture. The lovebirds, both hailing from Northern Nigeria, began their journey to forever with a vibrant kamu ceremony.

In this tradition, Salma remained veiled from Abdul and his family until her friends negotiated a fee for her unveiling. This was a playful yet symbolic reminder that love is priceless yet still worth every effort. Dressed in regal outfits, Salma and Abdul embodied elegance, embracing the beauty of their culture.

After their vibrant Kamu ceremony, the lovebirds hosted their family and friends to a lavish dinner filled with warmth, joy, and undeniable romance. From the glamorous decor to the dreamy ambiance, it felt like stepping into a real-life fairytale. It was truly a night to remember and you sure want to soak in all the magic as you scroll.

Enjoy their wedding dinner photos below

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

A fine blend of love and culture 😍

Dancing to the sweet tunes of love

Credits

Kamu Ceremony

Bride @salmasaadina_

Groom @abdul_jazzy

Couple @sainlove24

Dress @adwobal

Photography @tosinjoshweddings

Stylist @styledbyjbenjamin

Planner @truth_eventss

Makeup @ariyike_mua

Location and decor @meenaeventscenter

Content creation @karamee_media

Handfan @vestir_gh

Wedding Dinner

Bride @salmasaadina_

Groom @abdul_jazzy

Couple @sainlove24

Dress @heiresscouturenigeria

Photography @tosinjoshweddings

Stylist @styledbyjbenjamin

Planner @truth_eventss

Makeup @ariyike_mua

Location and decor @meenaeventscenter

Content creation @karamee_media