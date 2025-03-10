Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Salma and Abdul's Wedding Was a Sweet Symphony of Love and Culture

Sweet Spot

Nengi Hampson is a Mum! Meet Her Baby Girl

Sweet Spot

Chika Ike Welcomes Her Baby & The Photos Are Too Cute

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Fun Game Night 7 Years Ago Led to the Perfect Proposal for Chizo & Tobzz

Scoop Sweet Spot

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre’s Oscars Night Photos Have Fans Asking “Soft Launch or Hard Launch?”

Sweet Spot Weddings

After 3 Long Months of Waiting, Victor Reconnected With Wunmi and It Was Love all The Way!

Sweet Spot

Nancy Isime Channels Her Inner Princess Imani & Absolutely Nails It

Sweet Spot

A Year of #ForeverBliss: Moses & Marie Bliss Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

Sweet Spot Weddings

It was all Butterflies After the First Kiss - Enjoy Naomi & Chiby's Pre-wedding Shoot

Scoop Sweet Spot

Mark Zuckerberg Goes Full Pop Star in Viral Birthday Surprise for His Wife Priscilla Chan

Sweet Spot

Salma and Abdul’s Wedding Was a Sweet Symphony of Love and Culture

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Salma and Abdul’s wedding was a sweet symphony of love and rich culture. The lovebirds, both hailing from Northern Nigeria, began their journey to forever with a vibrant kamu ceremony.

In this tradition, Salma remained veiled from Abdul and his family until her friends negotiated a fee for her unveiling. This was a playful yet symbolic reminder that love is priceless yet still worth every effort. Dressed in regal outfits, Salma and Abdul embodied elegance, embracing the beauty of their culture.

After their vibrant Kamu ceremony, the lovebirds hosted their family and friends to a lavish dinner filled with warmth, joy, and undeniable romance. From the glamorous decor to the dreamy ambiance, it felt like stepping into a real-life fairytale. It was truly a night to remember and you sure want to soak in all the magic as you scroll.

Enjoy their wedding dinner photos below

 

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

         

      

A fine blend of love and culture 😍

                 

   

       

                   

                                        

    

     

Salma and Abdul also had a glamorous wedding dinner, here’s how it went:

     

                  

    

                   

  

             

Dancing to the sweet tunes of love

            

  

          

Credits

Kamu Ceremony

Bride @salmasaadina_
Groom @abdul_jazzy
Couple @sainlove24
Dress @adwobal
Photography @tosinjoshweddings
Stylist @styledbyjbenjamin
Planner @truth_eventss
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Location and decor @meenaeventscenter
Content creation @karamee_media
Handfan @vestir_gh

Wedding Dinner

 

Bride @salmasaadina_
Groom @abdul_jazzy
Couple @sainlove24
Dress @heiresscouturenigeria
Photography @tosinjoshweddings
Stylist @styledbyjbenjamin
Planner @truth_eventss
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Location and decor @meenaeventscenter
Content creation @karamee_media

 

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php