Sonnah and Boma Found Love During ‘Detty December’ 6 Years Ago!

Six years ago, Sonnah came to Nigeria for the ‘Detty December’ holiday. Little did she know that she was just a step closer to finding her soulmate, Boma.

They clicked instantly and soon realised they were the missing pieces in each other’s lives. Despite the challenges of long distance, their love remained strong, standing the test of time. Now, as they make the beautiful decision to spend forever together, they are making us swoon with these stunning pre-wedding photos. Each frame exudes pure chemistry and you sure want to take in all the beauty as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Boma:

Our love story is a testament to the power of patience and the enduring strength of true connection. It began in the vibrant chaos of “Detty December” 2019 when Sonnah, a vibrant spirit from the United States of America, graced our shores. Her calmness, infectious laughter, and how she made me feel like a king instantly captivated me. Five years of courting, starting with long-distance calls, stolen moments during my training trips to the USA, and the unwavering support of our families, finally culminated in the most magical proposal. On February 14th, 2022, amidst a flurry of rose petals and champagne, I asked my queen to be mine forever.

For the first three and a half years, we navigated the challenges of a long-distance relationship, yearning for the day we could finally be together. When the opportunity arose, I decided to stay with Sonnah in the States, leaving Nigeria behind. It wasn’t always easy. We learned to communicate effectively and to process our emotions calmly. Sonnah has nurtured my confidence, empowering me to pursue my goals with unwavering determination. Sonnah, my love, you are my inspiration, my confidante, my best friend. Thank you for choosing me, for believing in us, and for making every day an adventure.

How we met

By the groom, Sonnah:

Boma has undoubtedly transformed me. His influence extends beyond our personal lives; he has instilled in me a newfound punctuality and a deeper consideration for others’ time. Our kitchen, a delightful melting pot of Liberian, Nigerian, and Western flavours, is a constant reminder of our diverse backgrounds. What am I most grateful for? Where do I even begin? Boma has brought me closer to Christ. We pray together, even during disagreements, seeking guidance and finding solace in our shared faith.

Credits

Bride: @soso_6312

Groom: @cashkingbb

Planner @2706events

Couple’s stylist: @swankyjerry

Photography: @officialbigdealweddings

Videography: @mcefilms

Bride’s hair: @hairbyposhclass

Bride’s Makeup : @edens_glam

Groom’s shoes: @313eko

Groom’s outfit : @dejiandkola

Bride’s trad dress illustration: @vuandi_vougue

Shoot location: @shirolagos