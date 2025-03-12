A Friend Did the Matchmaking – Now, It’s Love in the Air For Mina and Nii

Mina and Nii’s love story began two years ago, thanks to a thoughtful friend who played Cupid.

With a sweet gesture of introduction and a first conversation that lasted for hours, they discovered an undeniable spark—one that has blossomed into the beautiful love they share today. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we couldn’t be more excited!

When the groom is a wedding planner, you expect nothing less than magic. Their pre-wedding shoot was a breathtaking display of romance and elegance. From the carefully curated outfits to the dreamy setting, every detail was a reflection of their love story, beautifully captured in timeless frames.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

Their love story as shared by Nii:

In June 2023, a message from my trusted friend Casty brought an unexpected twist: he had found a girlfriend for me. My playful retort? Shoot me in the leg! I chuckled, not anticipating the delightful turn of events. Casty was persistent, he insisted that this girl, a lawyer, could be my divine match. Weeks later, wanting to introduce myself with a sweet gesture, I anonymously sent cupcakes her way. Yet, fate seemed to conspire against us as she missed receiving them twice. Finally revealing myself as the sender, our first phone call stretched into hours, laying the foundation for a beautiful friendship I didnt anticipate.

Our conversations traversed the spectrum of lifes intricacies, from work to love, friendships, even dreams, each conversation was so meaningful. Exactly a month later, amid a surprise dinner at Nsuomnam Restaurant, I seized the moment, presenting her with a dessert plate bearing the only question I knew at this point I wanted to get an answer to ‘Will you be my girlfriend?’ Her laughter echoed through the restaurant, and with the softest and yet vibrant response I have ever heard our newfound commitment was sealed with joy.

As my birthday approached, I invited Mina to join me on a celebratory shoot, a subtle diversion from any expectations of a proposal. Even when my vendors anticipated a grand gesture, I remained coy, playfully dismissing the notion of a proposal. Finally, our plans for a birthday trip outside Ghana was the perfect opportunity for my ultimate surprise. With the help of friends in Kenya, I orchestrated a rooftop proposal and I was blessed with a breathtaking scenery that made the space really special. I popped the big question with my heart full of hope that she will be willing to take this journey with me.

She said Yes to my heartfelt question, marking the beginning of our journey towards marriage. Mina’s vibrant spirit complements mine, her presence enriches every adventure. We find solace and joy in each others company, and we cherish the simple moments that tell our story. For me, that is a blessing.

Credits

Groom @sproutaffair

Photography @jema_photography | @pixah_photo

Videography @specsphoto

Makeup @bellablade_ | @reggies_makeovers

Hairstylist @hairlegance_by_mich

Stylists @yeswedoworld @neal__davids

Blue outfits @dzemthelabel

Set Design @sproutaffair

Ambiance Light @olandolighting

Blogger @live_weddings_with_kwaku

Graphics @snappanelgh

Bride’s green outfit @hagyams

Groom’s green outfit @urbangreygh

Fan @vestir_gh

Gele @the_gele_center

Bride’s black outfit @dashis_label

Groom’s black outfit @urbangreygh

Creative Director @casty_moments_gh