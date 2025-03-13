A Sweet Yes to Forever! Enjoy Blessing & Daniel’s Romantic Proposal

Connect with us

Weddings

Avatar photo

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Surprise proposals are always such a delight. We love the excitement that comes with saying yes to spending the rest of your life with the love of your life!

Today, Blessing and Daniel are melting our hearts with their sweet proposal. He planned the ultimate romantic setup, with dreamy red roses, soft candlelight, and a glowing neon sign that read, “Will You Marry Me?” Every detail was carefully thought out, ensuring the atmosphere was filled with love and warmth. He then got down on one knee and asked her to marry him – of course, she said yes!

Enjoy their proposal photos below:

                                    

Credits

Bride-to-be@iam_vicky01
Planner@cupidproposals.ng
Design & Styling: @cupidecor_rentalco
Photography@bodunrin_photography
Videography@kynetiqstudios
Bouquet@la_fleurngg

 

