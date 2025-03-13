A Sweet Yes to Forever! Enjoy Blessing & Daniel’s Romantic Proposal

Surprise proposals are always such a delight. We love the excitement that comes with saying yes to spending the rest of your life with the love of your life!

Today, Blessing and Daniel are melting our hearts with their sweet proposal. He planned the ultimate romantic setup, with dreamy red roses, soft candlelight, and a glowing neon sign that read, “Will You Marry Me?” Every detail was carefully thought out, ensuring the atmosphere was filled with love and warmth. He then got down on one knee and asked her to marry him – of course, she said yes!

Enjoy their proposal photos below:

Credits

Bride-to-be: @iam_vicky01

Planner: @cupidproposals.ng

Design & Styling: @cupidecor_rentalco

Photography: @bodunrin_photography

Videography: @kynetiqstudios

Bouquet: @la_fleurngg