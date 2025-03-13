Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Erica Nlewedim Is the Birthday Queen, and She’s Serving Cake, Glamour & Confidence

News Scoop TRAVEL

From Lagos to Kingston: Nigeria and Jamaica Set to Establish Direct Flights

BN TV Music Scoop

10 Yemi Alade Songs That’ll Have You Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

From ‘Love In Every Word’ to ‘Seasoned Love’: 5 Times Omoni Oboli Gave Us Unforgettable Romance

Music Scoop

Wizkid to Headline Madison Square Garden & More on Morayo Tour

Inspired Scoop Style

Burna Boy Made His Runway Debut in Paris & It Was Iconic

BN TV Comedy Scoop

Kevin Hart’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Giving Serious Moves, Zero Smiles

Scoop Style

When It Comes to Fashion, These Couples Have Perfected the Art of Effortless Style

News Scoop

"I Was Silenced and Suspended”: Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Calls for Justice at the UN Inter-Parliamentary Union

News Scoop

Nigeria’s Lawmakers Move Motion to Ban Adult Content Websites

Scoop

Erica Nlewedim Is the Birthday Queen, and She’s Serving Cake, Glamour & Confidence

Erica Nlewedim is serving birthday glam and cake—literally! Dripping in pink sequins and surrounded by tiers of sweetness, the Star Girl is making sure all eyes are on her.

Avatar photo

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Perched on a grand, multi-tiered cake, Erica Nlewedim is celebrating her birthday in true Star Girl fashion. And trust her to go all out. From the playful concept to the dazzling outfits, everything about her birthday shoot is vibrant, fun, and downright dreamy.

In her first post, she sets the mood with a cheeky invite, “Want some cake?”, as she poses against a bright blue sky with fluffy white clouds, creating the perfect whimsical backdrop. At the centre of it all is a towering cake, decorated with soft purple and white frosting, delicate floral details, and just the right touch of extravagance.

Dressed in a sparkling pink sequined bodysuit with matching gloves, Erica looks every bit the star. The outfit hugs her figure, shimmering under the light and adding to the magic of the moment. Then there’s the playful side—another shot shows her holding a bowl of pink icing and a wooden spoon, fully embracing the cake-making theme with extra tiers, baking props, and sweet details all around.

“I just want to thank God! Happy birthday to me!!” she writes in her caption, sharing her excitement with fans. And, of course, one post isn’t enough, Erica has plenty more stunning photos to keep the celebration going.

Check them out below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (@ericanlewedim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (@ericanlewedim)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php