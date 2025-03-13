Erica Nlewedim Is the Birthday Queen, and She’s Serving Cake, Glamour & Confidence

Perched on a grand, multi-tiered cake, Erica Nlewedim is celebrating her birthday in true Star Girl fashion. And trust her to go all out. From the playful concept to the dazzling outfits, everything about her birthday shoot is vibrant, fun, and downright dreamy.

In her first post, she sets the mood with a cheeky invite, “Want some cake?”, as she poses against a bright blue sky with fluffy white clouds, creating the perfect whimsical backdrop. At the centre of it all is a towering cake, decorated with soft purple and white frosting, delicate floral details, and just the right touch of extravagance.

Dressed in a sparkling pink sequined bodysuit with matching gloves, Erica looks every bit the star. The outfit hugs her figure, shimmering under the light and adding to the magic of the moment. Then there’s the playful side—another shot shows her holding a bowl of pink icing and a wooden spoon, fully embracing the cake-making theme with extra tiers, baking props, and sweet details all around.

“I just want to thank God! Happy birthday to me!!” she writes in her caption, sharing her excitement with fans. And, of course, one post isn’t enough, Erica has plenty more stunning photos to keep the celebration going.

Check them out below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (@ericanlewedim)