You Have to See This Beautiful Moment Between Erica Nlewedim and Ify Okoye at LFJ's Show for Lagos Fashion Week

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Lagos Fashion Week brings all the glam, style and cute moments and we didn’t miss out on this one between Erica Nlewedim and Ify Okoye. The style stars were spotted sharing hugs and compliments in preparation for LFJ‘s show. Erica rocked a black edgy outfit from the designer while Ify spotted a corset green dress with a slit.

