You Have to See These Best Dressed Stylistas from Lagos Fashion Week 2024
Lagos Fashion Week 2024 brought some of the most inspiring and captivating looks, from sleek silhouettes to vibrant prints, this year’s best-dressed selection captured the very essence of Lagos’ vibrant fashion scene.
One standout factor was the stunning display of originality and style from African designers. These best-dressed looks are more than outfits; they embody innovation, heritage, and unrestrained creativity, a nod to Lagos Fashion Week as a pivotal moment in global fashion.
The takeaway? The Lagos fashion scene remains unmatched! Keep scrolling to see the lewks.
Angel Obasi in Imad Eduso
Osas Ighodaro in BOYEDOE
Denola Grey in Fruchè
Opemipo Olowomeye in The Ladymaker
Olivia Arukwe in LFJ
Akin Faminu in Deji & Kola
Mitchel Ukachukwu in Hertunba
Ozinna Anumudu in The Ladymaker
Sheggz Olusemo in Deji & Kola
Eki Ogunbor in LADY BIBA
Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu in DNA by Iconic Invanity
Tenicka Boyd in Imad Eduso
Daniel Etim-Effiong in Trax Apparel
Ifeoma Odogwu in E•S•O by Liman
Kiky Festus in BREE THE LABEL
Dodos Uvieghara in Imad Eduso
Bella Okagbue
Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe “Koko by Khloe” in LFJ
Larry Hector in Orange Culture Nigeria
Henrietta Itepu in M.O.T
Nicole Chikwe in Imad Eduso
Chika Uwazie in Imad Eduso
Cynthia Onoriode Lowo in Hertunba
Derin from Isale-Eko in NiNiE
