You Have to See These Best Dressed Stylistas from Lagos Fashion Week 2024

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 brought some of the most inspiring and captivating looks, from sleek silhouettes to vibrant prints, this year’s best-dressed selection captured the very essence of Lagos’ vibrant fashion scene.

One standout factor was the stunning display of originality and style from African designers. These best-dressed looks are more than outfits; they embody innovation, heritage, and unrestrained creativity, a nod to Lagos Fashion Week as a pivotal moment in global fashion.

The takeaway? The Lagos fashion scene remains unmatched! Keep scrolling to see the lewks.

Angel Obasi in Imad Eduso

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

Osas Ighodaro in BOYEDOE

Denola Grey in Fruchè

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Opemipo Olowomeye in The Ladymaker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Olivia Arukwe in LFJ

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by olivia Arukwe (@oliviaarukwe)

Akin Faminu in Deji & Kola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Mitchel Ukachukwu in Hertunba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

Ozinna Anumudu in The Ladymaker

Sheggz Olusemo in Deji & Kola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheggz Olusemo (@sheggzolusemo)

Eki Ogunbor in LADY BIBA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eki (@ekiogunbor)

Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu in DNA by Iconic Invanity

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Tenicka Boyd in Imad Eduso

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tenicka (@tenickab)

Daniel Etim-Effiong in Trax Apparel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel Etim Effiong (@etimeffiong)

Ifeoma Odogwu in E•S•O by Liman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ifeoma Odogwu (@hyperfashun)

Kiky Festus in BREE THE LABEL

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nkiruka 💎 (@kiky_festus)

Dodos Uvieghara in Imad Eduso

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

Bella Okagbue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe “Koko by Khloe” in LFJ

Larry Hector in Orange Culture Nigeria

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larry Héctor (@larryhector_)

Henrietta Itepu in M.O.T

Nicole Chikwe in Imad Eduso

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicole Chikwe (@nicolechikwe)

Chika Uwazie in Imad Eduso

Cynthia Onoriode Lowo in Hertunba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Onoriode Lowo (@cy4luv212)

Derin from Isale-Eko in NiNiE

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

