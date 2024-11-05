You Have to See These Best Dressed Stylistas from Lagos Fashion Week 2024

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 brought some of the most inspiring and captivating looks, from sleek silhouettes to vibrant prints, this year’s best-dressed selection captured the very essence of Lagos’ vibrant fashion scene.

One standout factor was the stunning display of originality and style from African designers. These best-dressed looks are more than outfits; they embody innovation, heritage, and unrestrained creativity, a nod to Lagos Fashion Week as a pivotal moment in global fashion.

The takeaway? The Lagos fashion scene remains unmatched! Keep scrolling to see the lewks.

Angel Obasi in Imad Eduso

Osas Ighodaro in BOYEDOE

Denola Grey in Fruchè

Opemipo Olowomeye in The Ladymaker

Olivia Arukwe in LFJ

Akin Faminu in Deji & Kola

Mitchel Ukachukwu in Hertunba

Ozinna Anumudu in The Ladymaker

Sheggz Olusemo in Deji & Kola

Eki Ogunbor in LADY BIBA

Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu in DNA by Iconic Invanity

Tenicka Boyd in Imad Eduso

Daniel Etim-Effiong in Trax Apparel

Ifeoma Odogwu in E•S•O by Liman

Kiky Festus in BREE THE LABEL

Dodos Uvieghara in Imad Eduso

Bella Okagbue

Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe “Koko by Khloe” in LFJ

Larry Hector in Orange Culture Nigeria

Henrietta Itepu in M.O.T

Nicole Chikwe in Imad Eduso

Chika Uwazie in Imad Eduso

Cynthia Onoriode Lowo in Hertunba

Derin from Isale-Eko in NiNiE

