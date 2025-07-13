Connect with us

Rita Dominic's Navy Sequined Mini Is Birthday Glamour Goals

Rita Dominic Turns 50! Here's to Our Nollywood Queen and Her Incredible Journey

TOCAA AMSUL Teams Up With NUNSA UNILAG For World Leukaemia Awareness Day

Mali’s Halima Cissé Shares a Sweet Throwback to Her Record-Breaking Birth of Nine

That Gold Dress Idia Aisien Wore for Her Birthday Still Has Us Obsessed

Tony Elumelu’s Triplets Just Graduated and the Family Photos Are Seriously So Cute

Enioluwa Adeoluwa Said “It’s My Birthday” and Served Us a Full Fashion Editorial in Yellow

Omowunmi Dada’s Dress Matched the Koi Fish in Bali And We’re Obsessed

Chlöe Bailey’s Birthday Shoot Was Minimal, Bold & Utterly Chic | See Photos

Martell renews Partnership with Davido for a 3rd term, Unveiling Afrobeats Live in Paris

Rita Dominic’s Navy Sequined Mini Is Birthday Glamour Goals

Rita Dominic turns 50 in a navy sequin mini that makes a strong case for bold, monochrome glamour.
The looks for Rita Dominic’s 50th birthday are rolling in, and this navy mini dress is nothing short of a fashion moment. Draped in sequins with a soft cowl neckline and a flattering halter cut, Rita reminds us that turning 50 is just another excuse to raise the style bar even higher.

The dress, equal parts bold and refined, stops mid-thigh to show off her legs, while the subtle shimmer adds dimension without doing too much. It’s the kind of look that speaks volumes without shouting, a quiet stunner.

Her hair, a full, sculpted crown of natural texture, brings softness and drama all at once. Paired with defined eyes and a clean nude lip, the glam keeps everything balanced. And with the rich monochromatic blue backdrop, the entire moment feels cinematic, like she walked straight out of a magazine shoot into her legendary era.

This look isn’t just about celebrating a birthday. It’s Rita stepping into her 50s with style, confidence and a quiet kind of command that comes from knowing exactly who you are.

See more birthday photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

