Former President Muhammadu Buhari Passes at 82

Muhammadu Buhari, twice Nigeria’s leader, military and civilian, has passed in London at 82.
Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari, has passed at the age of 82.

The news was confirmed today in a brief statement shared on Buhari’s official X (formerly Twitter) account by his former special adviser, Garba Shehu. It read: “The family has announced the passing of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, this afternoon, in a clinic in London.”

President Buhari served as Nigeria’s civilian president from 2015 to 2023 and previously led the country as a military head of state between 1983 and 1985, making him one of the few Nigerian leaders to govern in both military and democratic eras.

According to several media reports, the former president had been unwell for weeks and was receiving treatment at a London hospital.

His political journey gained momentum in December 2014, when he emerged as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2015 general election. After winning the election, he was sworn in on May 29, 2015, and later re-elected in February 2019.

