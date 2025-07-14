Groundbreaking Documentary Shines Light on Women in Nigerian Politics

“Double Minority” is a new documentary from Daria Media that explores the resilience, challenges, and achievements of women navigating Nigeria’s political landscape. The film follows the journeys of nine Nigerian female political candidates who contested for elective offices during the 2023 election cycle, highlighting their efforts to break through barriers in a predominantly male arena.

The 9 women featured in the documentary are: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator Ireti Kingibe, Hon Nnenna Elendu–Ukeje, Adeola Azeez, Simi Olusola, Hauwa Gambo, Khadijah Abdullahi Iya, Hon Munira Suleiman Tanimu and Joyce Daniels.

In Double Minority, we hear directly from the women and learn about the systemic obstacles—cultural bias, limited funding, and witness the violence they confront, just for daring to aspire to hold political office and lead.

In Nigeria, women hold just 3.6% of elective office, a far cry from the 35% recommended in the Nigeria National Gender Policy for women in elective and appointive public service positions. Such dismal percentage is also out of sync with the diversity of the country’s demography, where women make up almost half of the general and voting populations.

Despite conclusive research that shows that nations where women are fully represented outperform across all development indices, over countries that don’t allow for full representation, Nigeria, continues to lag very far behind.

Female exclusion from elective offices and governance is therefore not just bad for women but also bad for the country, says the film’s Executive Producer and Director Kadaria Ahmed.

The film is premiering at a focal moment when the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill is once again, in the National discourse. Double Minority is a strident, forthright and illuminating film which aims to amplify the nationwide dialogue about the gender imbalance of Nigeria’s political landscape.

According to the Africa Director of the MacArthur Foundation, Dr Kole Shettima,

the minoritization of women is an embarrassment and causes significant reputational damage to Nigeria.

In addition, Dr Shettima reiterates that,

the political status of women is an indicator of the development of a country, so Nigeria needs to decide what is more important, its development or its exclusionary policies?

Sponsored by MacArthur Foundation, Double Minority aims to support and pivot decades old demand for gender parity by women-led NGOs, and alert policymakers to the detriments of their actions and

inactions.

This premier screening event which will be held on the 14th of July 2025, includes a panel conversation with notable guests, moderated by Broadcast Journalist, Nabilah Usman of Radio Now 95.3FM Lagos.

Probably the most important documentary I’ve watched in the last five to ten years – Funmi Ade–Ajayi Ogunlesi, Head of Government Affairs/ Director at Citi.

