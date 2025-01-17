Own Your Story, Build Your Wealth: The Money Making Mouth Conference for African Women

Are you a bold and visionary African woman ready to amplify your voice and unlock new income streams? The Money Making Mouth Conference is your opportunity to learn how to monetize your speaking abilities from industry-leading experts.

Join Joyce Daniels and other trailblazers for an experience that empowers you to own your story, build wealth, and leave a legacy.

This event is designed for African women like YOU—professionals, businesswomen, change-makers, thought leaders, and influencers—ready to amplify their voices, build impactful speaking careers, and earn from their expertise.

Here’s what you’ll gain:

Clarity on your unique value and purpose as a speaker Practical tools to overcome imposter syndrome and boost confidence for speaking Proven strategies to negotiate and set speaking fees confidently Personalized rate cards, technical riders, and your 2025 Speaking Plan Skills to secure high-paying speaking engagements

By attending, you’ll join a community of like-minded women dedicated to:

Perfecting storytelling and crafting memorable speeches

Tackling impromptu speaking with grace

Managing challenging audiences and engaging effortlessly

Being press and television ready (even when Amanpour is your interviewer)

Results That Speak for Themselves:

In 2024, Joyce Daniels helped 16 African women earn over $65,000 collectively from speaking engagements alone. In 2025, she is raising the bar to a minimum of $300,000.

Special for the BellaNaija Community: Enjoy a 10% discount on VIP and VVIP tickets with the code: BELLA10% (case sensitive).

If making a transfer, please add BELLA10% to the narration. Cheers to leadership, impact, and MONEY!

Register here. For enquiries, call/WhatsApp: +2349061491105

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Money Making Mouth Conference