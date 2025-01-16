Enjoy the Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3 and More Exciting Shows on Showmax This January!

January often feels like the longest month of the year. A time when the excitement of the new year fades, giving way to tighter budgets and slower days. However, for Showmax customers, the month doesn’t have to feel endless.

With a premium lineup of local hits, international blockbusters, and Showmax Originals, there’s always something exciting to watch, making every day in January a little brighter. Here are some must-watch series to add to your January watchlist.

The Real Housewives of Lagos S3 | New Episodes every Monday

Episode 1 of The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3 is now streaming on Showmax.

Fan favourites Laura Ikeji Kanu, Mariam Timmer, and Carolyna Hutchings are back, joined by new additions Dabota Lawson, a celebrated beauty entrepreneur; Adeola “Diadem” Adeyemi, a beauty mogul and influencer; and Sophia Momodu, a media personality and humanitarian.

This season promises even more excitement as these dynamic women light up the screen with their unique flair and captivating stories. New episodes are available every Monday as fast follow releases on Showmax.

Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream here

Cheta M S2 | New Episodes Monday, Tuesday And Wednesday

The series continues the love story of Adanna (Oluchi Amajuoyi) and Nnanna (Kingsley Nwachukwu), whose bond is challenged by the conflict between the kingdoms of Mgberi, ruled by the tyrannical King Jideofor (Kalu Ikeagwu), and Ajaani, led by the cunning Nze Ezeugo (Nonso Odogwu).

Their love faces opposition from the spiritual shaman Ojigijaga (Jsmile Uhuru) and a web of envy, desire, and political intrigue.

Watch the trailer here.

Under The Influence | From January 24th

Written and directed by Wande Thomas, alongside a talented team of writers, this Gen Z-focused series explores the chaotic, viral life of Dami, a young graduate navigating Lagos as a newcomer.

Dami, a third-class university graduate, accidentally becomes a social media sensation after posting a rant about his overbearing millennial brother. Overnight, he is thrust into the celebrity lifestyle, exposing him to its glamorous yet deceptive underbelly.

Forced to navigate a world of lights, cameras, and deception, Dami’s journey is as unpredictable as it is compelling.Watch the trailer here

The award-winning drama Wura continues in January with new episodes, promising riveting plotlines. Viewers will be plunged into the gripping world of Wura, where power, betrayal, and dark secrets collide in the most exciting series finale.

Also in January, all episodes of the compelling drama series, Princess on the Hill are now available to binge-watch. You can also stream the hottest trending Africa Magic original drama series on Showmax. Catch the suspense-filled Buri, a gripping Hausa drama and Uriri, an epic drama series set in 14th-century Urhobo land, where love, honour, and fate collide.

