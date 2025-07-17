“My Home is Barack”: Michelle Obama Talks Love, Marriage & Shutting Down Rumours With Barack

Barack Obama was the latest guest on “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson,” and everyone’s favourite couple didn’t shy away from addressing those divorce rumours, doing it in the most Barack-and-Michelle way possible, with humour and love.

Michelle wasted no time clearing the air, saying, “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I’ve thought about quitting on my man.” She admitted they’ve had their fair share of highs and lows, but added that being with Barack has made her a better person.

Barack, ever the playful one, joked, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while,” prompting laughter from Michelle and Craig. Michelle even teased about how people assume they’re divorced whenever they’re not seen together. “I know because when we aren’t [together], folks think we’re divorced,” she said.

The rumours gained traction after Barack made a few high-profile appearances without Michelle, including at President Donald Trump’s inauguration and former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. But Barack admitted he’s usually the last to know about such speculation, saying, “I don’t even know this stuff’s going on, and then somebody will mention it to me, and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Michelle, who also shared a snippet of the episode on Instagram, wrote: “I’ve said this before, but it’s worth re-iterating today – my home is my family. My home is Barack.”

Beyond the rumour talk, the episode also touched on raising emotionally intelligent boys, masculinity, and why Barack is optimistic about the next generation.